Trevor Noah on Prince Louis at the jubilee: ‘A kid at a family party’

Trevor Noah: ‘Don’t forget he’s the prince so to him she’s not the Queen of England in her palace, she’s just granny in her house with the grandma smell.’

Trevor Noah

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah spoke about the platinum jubilee celebrations in the UK to celebrate 70 years of service from the Queen. One of the viral moments has been Prince Louis making exhausted and exasperated reactions next to his grandmother.

“Of course he’s bored!” Noah said. “Don’t forget he’s the prince so to him she’s not the Queen of England in her palace, she’s just granny in her house with the grandma smell.”

He continued: “It doesn’t matter what the spectacle is, at the end of the day he is still a little kid at a family party.”

Noah’s plan would have been to “give him an iPad” and allow him to watch “YouTube on autoplay” which he admitted is his babysitting mode.

He referred to the jubilee as “four days of parties” or “like a Burning Man where no one is pretending to be poor”.

The host also said that the one part he didn’t enjoy was when the Queen’s image was projected on to Stonehenge which he said “felt like kind of an age thing” as if they might somehow know each other.

While he said that the celebrations “may seem excessive to people” he countered that “70 years on the throne is impressive” but that also “maybe it’s time for the Queen to find something new”.

His suggestions included Walmart greeter and consultant on the next season of Bridgerton.

Jimmy Kimmel

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host ridiculed the far-right Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham who has been trying to link pot use to gun violence, claiming that young people are more likely to commit violence if they smoke. “Maybe we should make sure those people don’t have AR-15s in their house,” Kimmel suggested.

He called it “a hell of an angle” and suggested she was really “scraping the bottom of the barrel” to help “create a cloud of uncertainty when we might actually be ready to do something”.

He then moved on to “garbage person” Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican representative who this week has been blaming violence on LGBT people, referring to “trans terrorists” who are “some of the most dangerous people of America”.

Kimmel replied with “and happy pride month to you too Marjorie” before calling her a “vile, disgusting yellow-headed melted donkey from Shrek”.

He then joked about Sarah Palin, who “paved the way for nitwits” like her as she appeared on Fox News to criticise the Democrats for trying to erase the middle class, the mom-and-pop store owners, while speaking from her mansion.

Kimmel then took aim at Donald Trump Jr who has been vocally anti-China, yet it turns out there are goods on his site that are made in China, something that isn’t disclosed when you buy them.

He called them all “shameless, worthless grifters and leeches”.