New Gloucester, ME

Patti’s June 3 “Inside New Gloucester” column

By Patti Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a full moon hike on June 14, starting from the Pineland Farms Outdoor Center located at 15 Farm View Drive. Enjoy a fire pit and distant views of the full moon...

Q97.9

New 24 Acre Park Coming to North Deering in Portland

Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
PORTLAND, ME
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME
westobserver.com

10 ways to make it a true New England summer

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
PORTLAND, ME
City
New Gloucester, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
visitfreeport.com

Broad Arrow Tavern at Harraseeket Inn – Breakfast

Our Executive Chef JP Dupois presents a special in the Broad Arrow Tavern for The Maine Oyster Festival! ​The Tavern will be featuring a special oyster meal that we hope will win the People’s Choice Award! The special will be Oyster “po’ boy” sliders featuring Fried Oysters, Shredded cabbage, Hoisin spiked Mayo with an Apple ginger slaw.
FREEPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Brewer Riverwalk Festival a success, evening fireworks postponed

BREWER — The city of Brewer held its very own Riverwalk Festival all day Saturday. The festival is a way to support businesses and an opportunity for people to enjoy the great outdoors. Food trucks, touch-a-truck, and a craft fair on a long Center Street were included. Brewer city...
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Officials see browntail moth surge in Bangor

BANGOR — Browntail moths have left their nests and are out in full force. Bangor is seeing an uptick of the little critters across the city. “We are Vacationland. Some people bringing them on their trailers and their vehicles unknowingly,” said Aaron Huotari, director of Bangor Public Works Department.
BANGOR, ME
#Insect#Etiquette#Pineland Farms
wabi.tv

Maine cat in need of forever home

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?. Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home. Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old. Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!. We’re...
THOMASTON, ME
wabi.tv

Superheroes assemble at Fort Knox

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Superheroes assembled at Fort Knox in Prospect, Maine. As they ran around trying to accomplish a special mission. These comic books heroes got the chance to flex their superpowers through some daring challenges such as walking a bridge to avoid the treacherous lava. Once they had...
PROSPECT, ME
mdislander.com

Sarah Phelps named Miss Maine Earth USA

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's first ship airlifted to river

BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
WMTW

New donor milk depot opens in Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is opening a breast milk donation center as the U.S. continues to deal with a baby formula shortage. The hospital said the breast milk center will open Monday in partnership with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast, a regional milk bank. It’s the first in the Bangor area.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

June 4-5th, 2022 events around Maine

There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
MAINE STATE
Food & Wine

This Maine Bakery's Pizza Is So Popular, You Have to Win a Lottery to Even Place an Order

Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

A Maine Man Was Killed Over The Weekend After a Garage Roof Collapses

According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
ROCKLAND, ME
WGME

Rescued mustangs in Maine are headed back west to run wild

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Phoebe, Annie and Silver are far from their wild, western home but not for much longer. The trio of neglected, untamed mustang horses rescued from a southern Maine farm last summer will soon be headed back to the other side of the Rocky Mountains, where they came from. There, they will be set loose to live out their natural lives, galloping free, on a 9,000 acre wild horse preserve.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

$6,000 reward offered for info on Kittery cold case featured in podcast

KITTERY, Maine — The Kittery Police Department is offering a $6,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Reeves Johnson, who disappeared in February of 1983. Johnson's case had been featured on the true crime podcast "Murder She Told" last year, which brought attention to the case...

