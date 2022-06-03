ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Airport's Jeremy Spake looks totally different as he returns to screens 17 years after becoming fan favourite on the BBC documentary

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Airport star Jeremy Spake looked worlds away from his former self when he returned to television screens after 17 years recently.

The 52-year-old Heathrow worker found fame in the 1990s BBC documentary which followed the chaos at London's busiest airport.

And fans were shocked recently to see a now more mature Jeremy without his spectacles, goatee beard or combed chestnut locks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7znq_0fzRfU9x00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8tJj_0fzRfU9x00

As the broadcaster caught up with staff in Airport: Back To the Skies the still smart star showed off a clean shaven face and bald head.

The airline employee, who was an instant hit with fans, spoke about the aviation industry's attempts to recover after the COVID pandemic.

Continuing to wear a suit and tie Jeremy also donned a reflective jacket on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302VlD_0fzRfU9x00
Working hard: The airline employee, who was an instant hit with fans, spoke about the aviation industry's attempts to over come the COVID pandemic

Fluent Russian speaker Jeremy climbed the ranks to be the services manager of Moscow based Aerflot airline before becoming the deputy director of Isle Of Man Airport - before retuning to his beloved Heathrow.

With his jolly personality Jeremy moved from aviation full time into television as he fronted many of his own shows.

The star hosted Toughest Job in Britain, Holiday, and City Hospital, though now it appears he has returned to his first love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6h18_0fzRfU9x00
Back in action: Fluent Russian speaker Jeremy climbed the ranks to be the services manager of Moscow based Aerflot airline before becoming the deputy director of Isle Of Man Airport - before retuning to his beloved Heathrow (pictured in 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQQTq_0fzRfU9x00
Big time: The star hosted Toughest Job in Britain, Holiday, and City Hospital, though now it appears he has returned to his first love (pictured in 1999)

The airline industry has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently as staffing problems cause issues around the UK.

And it was reported that Love Island bosses were ready to 'adapt' their travel plans at a moments notice.

As new Islanders are set to arrive throughout the show's run, as contestants are dumped from the Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180lBr_0fzRfU9x00
Star turn: Jermey starred on many shows as he had his 15 minutes of fame (pictured in 2000 with Fern Britain and Jilly Goolden on Celebrity ready Steady Cook)

With shocking scenes from around the country in recent weeks have shown holidaymakers stuck in huge queues with some forced to sleep on the floor of airports amid long delays.

Despite this, The Sun has claimed that ITV bosses are ready to deal with the issue.

A source told the publication: 'It’s less than ideal but the team is ready to adapt if they need to.'

Earlier this week, executive producer Mike Spencer called the series 'such a reactive show' that can adapt quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psf3j_0fzRfU9x00
High alert: Love Island bosses are reportedly ready to 'adapt' at a moment's notice, if the recent travel chaos interferes with their planned flights to and from Majorca

MailOnline have contacted reps for Love Island for comment.

Last year was also fraught with difficulties, as Covid-19 restrictions made travelling difficult.

Laura branded travelling to Majorca in 2021 a 'logistical nightmare', saying: 'I have to be in London every Sunday as part of my Love Island contract. I need to host Love Island: Aftersun, which I love. It's just so much fun, I love live telly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOFqO_0fzRfU9x00
Queues: Shocking scenes from around the country in recent weeks have shown holidaymakers stuck in huge queues with some forced to sleep on the floor of airports amid long delays

'But that's another logistical nightmare, that we need to make sure that I'm always back in time for that. If I could, I'd probably just move into the villa, I mean who wouldn't?'

It comes as Brits are facing a summer of airport chaos amid chronic staffing shortages and IT glitches.

Industry chiefs have pointed the finger at mass layoffs during the pandemic which saw staff let go because of the collapse in demand for travel during the various lockdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrWin_0fzRfU9x00
Jetsetter: Host Laura Whitmore flies back and forth from the Balearic Island multiple times throughout the series in order to present from the main villa as well as spin-off show Aftersun in London

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Surprise, surprise! Mick Jagger cuddles up to a statue of Cilla Black while on a tour of Liverpool as the Rolling Stones gear up to play the city for the first time since 1971 - and his son Deveraux, 5, is a fan of the band!

Mick Jagger is back in Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city in over 50 years. And the legendary frontman took to his social media platforms and shared a series of photos of himself striking a pose next to some of the more recognizable monuments and murals, including cuddling a statue of Cilla Black.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Documentary#Covid#Russian#Aerflot#Isle Of Man Airport#City Hospital#Islanders
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Woman, 45, paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick for 90 minutes after a wheelchair 'promptly' arrived to pick her up... but no staff were available to push it

A woman paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick Airport for more than 90 minutes because no staff turned up to push her wheelchair . Victoria Brignell, 45, was returning home following a holiday in Malta on Saturday when a wheelchair was readied for her upon arrival.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge, 30, warns against fox-eye facelifts after a freebie treatment left him hospitalised with a 'horrific' infection - with doctors fearing he had sepsis

An influencer and ex-Big Brother housemate has warned against 'fox eye' facelifts after claiming he was left in hospital with a serious infection following a freebie treatment. Ryan Ruckledge, 30, from Blackpool, told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning how he was gifted the 20-minute procedure, which is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Norwegian princess announces engagement to American shaman after husband’s tragic death

Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

American woman, 28, is banned from Rome's 18th-century Spanish Steps for life after she and friend caused $26,000 worth of damage by driving their e-scooters on the heritage site

An American tourist has caused $26,000 worth of damage after hurling an e-scooter down Rome's historic Spanish Steps. Do you recognize the woman who caused the damage to Rome's historic steps, or did you witness the incident?. Contact MailOnline at: chris.jewers@mailonline.co.uk. The incident, which occurred at around 3:45am Friday, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Zendaya admits to 'dreading' filming harrowing Euphoria scene as Andrew Garfield calls it 'one of the most relentless episodes of television I've ever seen'

Zendaya is opening up about her process portraying troubled teen Rue on HBO's hit show Euphoria, after the second season came under fire this year amid claims of a toxic workplace environment. The 25-year-old star admitted to actor Andrew Garfield that one particularly demanding scene in the drama resulted in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Two weddings and a 28-year wait! Kristin Scott Thomas and her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star James Fleet marry in new screen drama... in front of guests Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson

She famously failed to marry the man of her dreams in Four Weddings And A Funeral. But 28 years on, Kristin Scott Thomas, 62, appears to be playing the happy bride – in her directorial debut. As the first pictures from filming show, she is reunited with Vicar Of...
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Brought Paid Supporters, Livid After Being Booed, And Skipped An Event, Royal Expert Lady Colin Campbell Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were rarely seen, and their presence was almost not felt at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell shared more details about the royal couple's whereabouts during the four-day celebration. Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Didn't Like Being Booed. The Duke and Duchess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jason Bateman withdraws from directing the movie Artemis over creative differences... after Apple paid $100 million-plus to purchase movie which stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Jason Bateman has left the film Artemis, which he was slated to direct, over creative differences. Deadline on Tuesday reported that the decision between Bateman and the film's production company These Pictures was an amicable one, and that the sides could work again if the right project was to arise.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

387K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy