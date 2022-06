NEW GARDEN — Kennett Middle School (KMS) has once again been named a Don Eichhorn Pennsylvania School to Watch. “I am honored to lead our students and staff,” said KMS Principal Lorenzo DeAngelis. “Our school has worked tremendously hard over the past three years to continue to grow, even amidst the challenges of the pandemic. This designation certainly proves that we are accomplishing that. We are stronger than ever.”

NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO