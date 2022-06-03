ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Second teen charged in beating, robbery of CTA rider in Bronzeville

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A second teenage boy is facing charges in the beating and robbery of a CTA rider last month in...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox32chicago.com

Suspect armed with machete robs man in Irving Park

CHICAGO - A suspect armed with a machete robbed a man Sunday night in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. The 52-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of North Troy Street around 9 p.m. when the male suspect approached him and demanded his property, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 kids, 3 adults — including 1 Chicago cop — injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO - Five children and a Chicago police officer were among eight injured in a crash Sunday evening in New City on the South Side. Just before 7 p.m., a man, 29, driving an SUV drove through a traffic light in the 700 block of South Root Street and struck the side of a minivan which then hit a poll, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

North Side Chicago residents warned about string of strong arm robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Park West on the North Side about a series of strong arm robberies. In each of the incidents, the suspects approached the victim and took their personal property by force, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred in the:. 2700 block of North...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men burned, hospitalized after falling on CTA tracks during fight on platform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a fight led ended with them both falling onto the tracks at the CTA Red Line station at 69th Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 32-year-old man was on the platform waiting for a train when an unknown man approached him and spit on him and started a fight. The man then punched the 32-year-old in the mouth. During the fight, both men fell on the train tracks. They continued the fight on the track. The victim was burned on his left leg and suffered abrasions to his mouth. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The attacker was severely electrocuted and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Cta#Bronzeville#Mass Transit#Chicago Police#Violent Crime
WGN News

1 killed, 2 wounded in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police. Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Drunk driver gets 6 years for crash that killed drag performer in Boystown

A DUI driver who slammed head-on into a popular drag performer’s car on Boystown’s Halsted Street nightlife strip in July 2019 has been sentenced to six years in prison. Gerrick Birt, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in exchange for the sentence, which was handed down by Judge Michael Hood. Prosecutors dropped three other felonies, including reckless homicide, in their plea deal.
CHICAGO, IL
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago cop shot dead in broad daylight; third policeman in a week

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Sunday afternoon and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern told TBEN 32 the officer was shot around 2 p.m. on the south side of the city at the intersection of West 69th Street and South Wood Street.
cwbchicago.com

2 men sentenced for attack, robbery of on-duty CPD homicide detective

Two men have pleaded guilty to having roles in the attack, stabbing, and robbery of an on-duty Chicago Police Department homicide detective while he worked a case in South Shore last year. Kenyon Washington, 25, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for a 12-year sentence, according to court records....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver hospitalized after striking CTA bus on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A driver was hospitalized after striking a CTA bus Saturday night on the Far South Side. A woman, 26, was driving south near the 11200 block of South Torrence Avenue about 9:15 p.m. when she struck the bus as it was exiting the terminal, Chicago police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy