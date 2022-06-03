ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. official to back bill stopping ‘frivolous’ recount bids

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he will support legislation to only allow recount requests from candidates coming within 1 percentage point of the winner.

Adams spoke out after at least six losing Republican candidates from Kentucky’s May primary election filed petitions requesting an official recount of the vote, including two who lost by 36 percentage points and more than 2,000 votes, the Courier Journal reported.

Adams, a Republican, described several of the recount requests as “frivolous.”

The common thread among five recount petitioners, Adams said, is these candidates ran on a “liberty” platform of anti-establishment distrust with the government, “but there’s really nothing that’s liberty-ish or libertarian about what they’re doing.

“It used to be that conservatives were against wasting taxpayer resources,” he added.

Under a 2021 law, the threshold margin of loss for a candidate to request a recanvass is less than 1 percentage point. No such threshold margin exists under Kentucky law for a candidate to request a recount — a more labor-intensive process requiring a recount of ballot totals, at the petitioners’ expense.

Adams said he’d support legislation in next year’s legislative session to use the same 1% threshold eligibility for recounts and require candidates to go through the recanvass process first.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senate Republicans revive election bill over 2020 complaints

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate approved a bill Monday that orders a number of changes to state laws over partisan election observers in polling places and election offices, a throwback to complaints in 2020 by former President Donald Trump that the Democratic bastion of Philadelphia needed to be watched closely for election fraud.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia Republicans fling charges in congressional debates

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans traded countercharges about who’s insufficiently conservative or truthful during debates Monday while staking out far-right positions on abortion and gun rights ahead of June 21 runoffs in three Georgia congressional races. In southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, frontrunner Jeremy Hunt, who won 37% of...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

Arizona prisoner asks appeals court to delay his execution

PHOENIX (AP) — An attorney for an Arizona death-row prisoner has urged an appeals court to call off the execution scheduled for Wednesday of his client who was convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, arguing the condemned man’s spinal condition would make it excruciatingly painful for him to be strapped on his back to a gurney before he is lethally injected.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Montana election officials increasing security for primary

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Frustrated county election administrators in Montana are increasing security for Tuesday’s primary election while the state’s commissioner of political practices says misinformation about election security is eroding people’s faith in democracy. Experienced election judges aren’t coming back. Some counties are increasing their...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ap#State#Republican#The Courier Journal
The Associated Press

Oregon committee approves millions in emergency funding

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A key Oregon legislative committee has approved millions of dollars in funding for urgent issues facing the state, ranging from public defense to affordable housing to grasshopper and cricket suppression. The commission overseeing the state’s embattled public defense system will receive $100 million, the largest...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Beryl Levine, first female ND Supreme Court justice, dies

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Justice Beryl Levine, the first woman appointed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, has died. She was 86. Levine died Saturday at her home in San Mateo, California, with her family by her side, son David Levine said Monday. Beryl Levine had suffered a serious hip injury from a fall last week and her health declined, her son said.
SAN MATEO, CA
The Associated Press

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials said Monday that the first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a suspected case found last week is monkeypox. the Georgia Department of Public Health wrote on Twitter. The patient lives in the metro Atlanta area.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz’s lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

933K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy