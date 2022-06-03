6.2.22 – Metro baseball & softball results

The completion of a professional soccer stadium and adjacent plaza in downtown Des Moines is being delayed a year, project organizers announced in a press release Monday morning.The kick-off for Iowa's first United Soccer League (USL) Championship club is now set for 2025.Why it matters: At about $84 million, it's one of the largest ongoing projects in Des Moines.It's also the centerpiece of a $535 million plan to develop an area that had been vacant and blighted for decades.Catch up fast: Kyle Krause, Kum & Go's former CEO, has been working to bring the Division II men's soccer league to...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO