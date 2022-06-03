ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

6.2.22 – Metro baseball & softball results

By Cole Bair
1650thefan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn baseball, Waverly-Shell Rock outscored Waterloo West 13-7 and Waterloo East swept a doubleheader from...

1650thefan.com

KWQC

Rockridge softball becomes first team in IHSA history to finish undefeated State Champions in back to back seasons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A golden age for Rockridge softball just keeps getting better. The Rockets came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat Freeburg in 11 innings in the 2A State Championship game. The Rockets have won 65 games in a row and are the first team in IHSA history to finish undefeated State Champions in back to back seasons. Watch highlights in the video player.
DAVENPORT, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' $84 million soccer stadium project delayed

The completion of a professional soccer stadium and adjacent plaza in downtown Des Moines is being delayed a year, project organizers announced in a press release Monday morning.The kick-off for Iowa's first United Soccer League (USL) Championship club is now set for 2025.Why it matters: At about $84 million, it's one of the largest ongoing projects in Des Moines.It's also the centerpiece of a $535 million plan to develop an area that had been vacant and blighted for decades.Catch up fast: Kyle Krause, Kum & Go's former CEO, has been working to bring the Division II men's soccer league to...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls Restaurant Crowned Best Pizza In Iowa

A Cedar Valley pizza joint is celebrating a back-to-back win after going to Pizza Fest. This past weekend, the sixth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy takes place in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Kris Murray Ready For New Role

Iowa’s Kris Murray is ready to take on an expanded role next season. Murray withdrew his name from the NBA Draft last week and is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged nearly 10 points and more than four rebounds per game. Murray says he ready to...
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

KIMT announces Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway winner

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jeff Carter from Lake Mills is the winner of the Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway. Carter and his girlfriend April Clark will experience three days of camping and country music at Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City, courtesy of KIMT-TV. Thousands of fans and KIMT viewers entered the contest and their enthusiasm is appreciated.
ourquadcities.com

Nezworski scores 1st Late Model victory at Davenport this season

On Friday, the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models saw Andy Nezworski score his first victory of the year. Nezworski was able to get by early race leader Mike Goben just after the midpoint of the race, a news relase says. Justin Kay came from deep in the field to finish second. Goben finished third with Chuck Hanna fourth and Matt Ryan fifth. Joe Beal and Gage Neal won the late model heats.
DAVENPORT, IA
KIMT

North Iowa teacher receives worldwide honor

FORT SCOTT, Kansas – A North Iowa educator has received a prestigious global honor. Suzy Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Middle and High School has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for Unsung Heroes. The international education non-profit selects only 11 fellows each year from around the world and honorees are chosen exclusively by LMC without any applications.
IOWA STATE
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to do in Clear Lake, Iowa

Clear Lake, Iowa, is a name that comes from a natural spring in Cerro Gordo County. The area is well-known for fishing activities, but there are many top things to do in Clear Lake for everyone. What you can do ranges from water activities to exploring around town and getting stuck into great outdoor expeditions.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCRG.com

Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were Iowa National Guard members

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. The Hiawatha Police Department is warning people to lock their vehicles. Dubuque Police investigating shooting death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday 6p newscast recording. Candidates for upcoming Iowa...
AMES, IA
Softball
Sports
High School
Education
KCRG.com

Rescue crews save man from Cedar River

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
biztimes.biz

Dubuque insurance company acquires local agency

A Dubuque insurance company continues to grow with the acquisition of an HTLF-affiliated insurance agency. O’Connor & English Insurance Agency recently announced that the business purchased DB&T Insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “DB&T has been a good community partner over the years, and we share that...
DUBUQUE, IA
WHO 13

Cajun Fest moves to Iowa State Fairgrounds’ venue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cajun Fest returns to Des Moines this weekend for its fourth year. Cajun Fest will offer a taste of Louisiana with crawfish boils, gumbo, beignets, and more. A special Cajun-influenced beer will also be brewed by Confluence Brewing. “It started as a backyard thing, moved here from Louisiana, wanted to get […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rescue crews were able to execute a water rescue in the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon. At around 5:43 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department, along with other emergency responders, deployed two rescue boats into the river in an effort to pull a man from the water. A photograph provided by officials showed a man holding onto the wall on the outer edge of May’s Island, near the Second Avenue bridge.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting in Dubuque on Saturday evening, according to officials. At around 6:58 p.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots at 1913 Central Avenue. Officers located a man who had been shot, who was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Hospital. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
DUBUQUE, IA

