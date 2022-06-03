ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Boaters, dogs towed by Coast Guard for 8 hours after vessel’s engine failure

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f49p_0fzRe7IM00

VERMILION BAY, La. ( KLFY ) — Two boaters and two dogs were on a sailing vessel 52 miles offshore Vermilion Bay when their engine failed. They had to be towed to shore by the Coast Guard for approximately eight hours Wednesday night.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders got a request for assistance at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday from the Lucero because it was experiencing engine failure. Watchstanders coordinated with supply vessel Jan Marie that was nearby to establish the Lucero’s location.

Family of missing Opelousas man says they are awaiting DNA results to confirm identify of body found

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack was then launched to assist. When they got to the Lucero, they attached a towline and towed the vessel for approximately eight hours to Intracoastal City where Lucero was safely moored.

There were no reported medical concerns.

“Fortunately, the Lucero had a properly registered EPIRB on board and was prepared to activate it if the situation worsened and became emergent before the Amberjack could arrive on scene” said Cmdr. Brook Serbu, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “This should serve as a reminder to the public that VHF radio and cellphone communications can be unreliable offshore, and to practice safe boating by having a properly registered EPIRB, SPOT GPS, or another locating device to broadcast one’s position in case of emergency.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish on June 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Shane King, 48, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident. The initial investigation revealed that King was driving east on LA 42 in a 1991 Harley Davidson. For unknown reasons, King failed to negotiate a curve as he approached the roundabout, striking the curb. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
City
New Orleans, LA
wbrz.com

2 lanes blocked after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up for a mile late Saturday night after a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge. According to traffic reports, the accident happened on westbound I-10 around 9:45 p.m. and blocked the right two lanes. No more information about the crash or injuries was immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed on LA 95, Authorities Searching for Suspect

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed on LA 95, Authorities Searching for Suspect. Church Point – On June 3, 2022, shortly before 3 a.m., Troop I was notified of a deceased male lying in the roadway of Louisiana Highway 95 near Wikoff Cove Drive. The man was identified as Kevin Lejeune, 46, of Crowley, Louisiana. The preliminary investigation revealed that Lejeune was struck by a vehicle traveling in an unknown direction on LA Hwy 95. Troopers are currently looking for a possible suspect vehicle.
CROWLEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Vehicles#The Coast Guard#Watchstanders#Epirb#Cmdr#Vhf#Gps#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFB

Man dies after getting shot on Winnebago Street; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday, June 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD identified the victim as Deonte Veal, 24. Investigators said it happened on Winnebago Street near Plank Road around 4:15 p.m. Police said they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cenlanow.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

LiDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Start June 13

LiDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Start June 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced on June 2, 2022, that slow moving traffic may be encountered during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish beginning Monday, June 13, 2022, and continuing until Friday, June 17, 2022. As part of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project, this work will survey I-10. Crews will travel along the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge area in Lake Charles, as well as the surface streets near the bridge scanning this corridor with LiDAR technology (Mobile Light Detection and Ranging).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for $190K property theft from Gonzales business

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Wednesday June 1, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Division responded to a burglary at ESP Valves Inc. on Don Lou Road in Gonzales. Upon arrival, the owner advised detectives that a large amount of equipment had been stolen from outside storage bins. Detectives obtained surveillance video, which showed a male subject enter the property after breaking through a fence. Detectives also observed a vehicle that belonged to the suspect.
GONZALES, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy