Tom Simonson promoted to vice president of business banking at North Shore Bank

TONIGHT: Next round of showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight ahead of a strong warm front from the southwest. Some of these storms could become strong to severe tonight with main threats being damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and a brief tornado. Majority of the Northland is under a slight risk for severe weather mainly in Minnesota and along I-53 in Wisconsin. An Enhanced risk has been issued south of Brainerd. Winds will continue to be breezy from the east between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 50s tonight before the warm front arrives. The warm front will move through during the overnight hours increasing the temperatures drastically through Monday.

DULUTH, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO