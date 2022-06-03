ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Tom Simonson promoted to vice president of business banking at North Shore Bank

businessnorth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Simonson has been promoted to vice president of business banking at North Shore Bank. Simonson first joined North Shore Bank in 2005 as a part-time teller while attending college. He has experience working...

www.businessnorth.com

cbs3duluth.com

ALS Fishing Tournament breaks fundraising record

ISLAND LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament was held this weekend. This year’s event raised $265,000, breaking the previous record of $244,000 raised in 2017. Anglers took off in four flights from Island Lake beginning at 7:00 Saturday morning, to catch...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett dies at age 52

Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett, the first Native American woman elected to the Duluth council, died Friday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 52. Van Nett was in her second term on the City Council, having won reelection last year. The member of the Red Lake Nation was also the first Native American to serve as City Council president in Duluth.
FOX 21 Online

Gitchee Gumee Agate Festival Rocks on in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Well there was one Duluth summer market Saturday that you didn’t want to take for granite. Especially since it’s all about another rock, agates!. The Gitchee Gumee Agate Festival highlighted Agate vendors and artisans at Duluth MakerSpace and Ursa Minor Brewing in Lincoln Park. Food...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Spring Into Summer at Duluth Studio’s Lakeside Market

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Studio Market in the Lakeside neighborhood hosted dozens of local artists and foodies for their second annual “Spring into Summer” outdoor artisan market. Different activities were open to everyone of all ages like face painting, and a “build your own succulent plant” station. The...
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Itasca Democrats prepare for elections

Itasca Democrats have activists on the governing committees of four Minnesota senate districts (2,3,6,7) and Congressional District 8. Conventions for the five areas were held to elect officers and endorse candidates. The DFL Senate District 2 convention elected Itascan Christina Bowstring of Inger to their board. Endorsed candidates are Alan...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
B105

Confused Tourist Left Me Speechless With Question On North Shore Scenic Drive

Hey, we love tourists. We really do. It's obviously a huge industry in our beautiful Northland. I always try to be kind and helpful if someone asks directions or needs some info. Still, sometimes encounters make you shake your head. Like when tourists ask when the whales migrate by. Or like when tourists get too close to wild animals. This exchange had me actually feeling sorry for this lost tourist.
MIX 108

Television Star Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. There have been quite a few as of late and the latest comes courtesy of a famous television and movie star who has been in a bunch of hits. This is not the first time a celebrity has visited Duluth. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joel...
WDIO-TV

Christmas movie filming in Duluth

You may have seen the crews set up around town, as a new movie is being filmed right here in Duluth! Based on our community, 'Merry Kisscam' is a holiday-themed movie that's expected to be released this Christmas. "I think people are finding it very exciting when they see all...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Grand Rapids student in custody, firearm located in vehicle

A Grand Rapids high school student is in custody, after police found a firearm and ammunition in their vehicle. Thursday afternoon, school administration and Grand Rapids Police say they carried out an investigative search for a vaping device in a student's vehicle. During the search is when they say the firearm was located.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth NWS confirms third tornado from Memorial Day storms

Monday, May 30th featured severe thunderstorm activity across much Minnesota with several tornadoes. The Duluth National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes in the Northland. All were EF-1 tornadoes, and none were attributed to any fatalities or injuries. The latest addition to the list was a tornado in Hinckley with...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Two more rounds of possible severe weather tonight through Monday night

TONIGHT: Next round of showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight ahead of a strong warm front from the southwest. Some of these storms could become strong to severe tonight with main threats being damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and a brief tornado. Majority of the Northland is under a slight risk for severe weather mainly in Minnesota and along I-53 in Wisconsin. An Enhanced risk has been issued south of Brainerd. Winds will continue to be breezy from the east between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 50s tonight before the warm front arrives. The warm front will move through during the overnight hours increasing the temperatures drastically through Monday.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Coming home after COVID: Steve Kilby’s story

Steve Kilby is finally home again, after nearly dying from COVID-19. The father of three returned to his Wrenshall property on Friday. Friends and family lined the road, welcoming him back, with Justin Timberlake's SexyBack song playing loudly. We had to ask why. "The vent was pulled from my throat,...
WRENSHALL, MN

