Target recalls Cat & Jack unicorn pajamas due to burn hazard

CHICAGO — A recall has been issued for a popular set of children’s pajamas sold at Target.

About 120,000 of “unicorn cozy” pattern Cat & Jack pajamas that were sold between October of last year and March of this year have been recalled.

There are no reports of any injuries, but the set does not meet the government’s flammability standard and pose a risk of burn injuries to children. The pajama bottoms are ivory with black unicorns and black stars. The pajama set is 100% polyester and was sold in children’s sizes XS, S, M, L and XL.

If you purchased these, you can return them to Target for a full refund.

For more information visit the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

