ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Target recalls Cat & Jack unicorn pajamas due to burn hazard

By Melissa Espana
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQFMF_0fzRdTLe00

CHICAGO — A recall has been issued for a popular set of children’s pajamas sold at Target.

About 120,000 of “unicorn cozy” pattern Cat & Jack pajamas that were sold between October of last year and March of this year have been recalled.

There are no reports of any injuries, but the set does not meet the government’s flammability standard and pose a risk of burn injuries to children. The pajama bottoms are ivory with black unicorns and black stars. The pajama set is 100% polyester and was sold in children’s sizes XS, S, M, L and XL.

If you purchased these, you can return them to Target for a full refund.

For more information visit the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

Windy City Hot Dog Fest held in Portage Park

CHICAGO — The Windy City Hot Dog Fest is underway this weekend at Six Corners in Portage Park. While regular Chicago dogs are the star of the show, hot dogs of several different kinds are offered, including exotic options like alligator or rattlesnake hot dogs. There are 10 different vendors at the fest this weekend, […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. Giving Away Free Diapers, Baby Wipes And More To Young Parents This Week

CHATHAM — A local nonprofit is hosting a giveaway for young parents this month. The Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. Foundation is giving away items to parents age 23 and younger at 12 p.m. Saturday. Young parents can receive free diapers, baby wipes, baby toiletries, children’s books and a parenting education packet at the foundation’s headquarters 8517 S. State St., according to a Facebook post.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Health
WGN News

Chicago launches ‘Home and Business Protection Program’ to help pay for security equipment

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot joined city leaders Monday to announce the launch of the “Home and Business Protection Program” from St. Sabina Church. The program aims to provide reimbursements up to $1,020 for city residents to purchase, have installed, and cover subscriptions for a variety of home security devices. The program includes outdoor cameras, outdoor […]
CHICAGO, IL
internewscast.com

Family of Chicago girls missing 21 years not giving up hope

When a person goes missing, their loved ones are left with the agonizing void of having something ripped away from them. Imagine the emotions involved if it was two young sisters who vanished at the same time. That’s what authorities say happened 21 years ago to a Chicago family. Tionda...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pajamas#Unicorns#Consumer Goods#Cat Jack#Target#Xs#Xl#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Hadiya Pendleton to be remembered at Wear Orange Weekend

CHICAGO — The life of a young teenage girl who was shot a killed in a park nine years ago is being remembered this weekend. Since losing her, Hadiya Pendleton’s parents have become activists. On Saturday her parents will honor her and other victims of gun violence with a Wear Orange event at Hadiya Pendleton […]
CHICAGO, IL
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago’s Best Outdoor Summer Festivals: Fun Music, Food, Dance

Joyful pleasures and summer treasures are already in the air! Across the United States, peak festival season kicks off now. In Chicago — the mecca of music, food, drink, crafts, art, dance — its 2022 outdoor festivities have kicked into high gear. Over the next three months, more than two dozen major events, as well as dozens of community fairs and festivities, salute the colossal cultural and culinary talents of Windy City. It can be pleasantly dizzying to choose from so many mind-blowing activities, great must-sees and free entertainment. Check out Choose Chicago for exciting programming, as well as other useful details for planning your trip. Presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the full program is at MillenniumPark.org. Here’s the lowdown on a handful of favorite highlights.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cats
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Aquariums in the Midwest

For many people, aquariums and coastal areas are always connected, but the Midwest shows that this is not always the case. The Midwest is home to some of the top aquariums in the United States and has a great range of exhibits on offer that families of all ages can enjoy.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Mr. T Pities Fool Naming COVID Variant

CHICAGO, IL - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken many twists and turns as it has ravaged our planet over the last 2 years, but perhaps the most noble turn taken this spring has been one man’s fight. That man? Mr. T. Chicago’s favorite son has joined the fight, but...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jewel-Osco asking employees to start wearing masks on the job again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With most of the Chicago area still at the CDC's high risk level for COVID-19, all Jewel-Osco employees are now being asked to mask up again while on the job.A mask mandate had been lifted by the grocery store chain a while back, but employees now are strongly encouraged to cover their mouths and noses at work."Due to current high Covid transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requesting that associates wear a mask," a Jewel-Osco spokesperson said in an email.Jewel-Osco operates 138 stores in Illinois, the vast majority of them in the Chicago area, including 37 in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boat rentals are the way to go on the Chicago River

CHICAGO — If you don’t have a boat or a friend with a boat, you can still go boating. Marcella Raymond took us to the Chicago River where boat rentals are the way to go. At Chicago Boat Rentals you get a five-minute lesson on driving and safety. They have several pontoons that fit 6-8 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook Co. Sheriff demands change to ammo sales regulations

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Convicted felons and abusers are still able to buy ammunition in Illinois despite having their gun permits revoked according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, and he wants to close that legal loophole. Dart announced renewed efforts to change state law at a Monday press conference where he was joined by […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Chicago half-marathon held on West Side for first time

CHICAGO — The Bank of America Chicago half-marathon is being held on the city’s West Side for the first time on Sunday morning. The race began in Garfield Park and will travel throughout the West Side, traveling through Douglass Park and Humboldt Park along the boulevards, offering a change of pace from the typical Loop […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Enjoy Outdoor Shopping, Food, Live Music In South Chicago Saturday

SOUTH CHICAGO — The city’s Chicago Alfresco Program kicks off in South Chicago this weekend. Local vendors will be selling cultural clothes and items, jewelry, customized housewares, art and more 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 89th Street and Commercial Avenue. There will be a DJ and free food from local restaurants including African Palace, Panaderia Marzeya and others.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy