Officer shoots and kills 13-year-old boy after crashing stolen vehicle into patrol car

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed while crossing the street when he was struck by not one, but two vehicles on the north side of town Saturday night. It happened on the 11800 block of Parliament Drive near Blanco just before 11:00 p.m. Police said a 2016 Kia Forte was taking a left hand turn onto the 11800 block of Blanco Rd. when the driver struck the pedestrian who was inside the crosswalk. The driver immediately pulled over to render aid. Unfortunately, a driver in a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage also making the same left hand turn struck the pedestrian a second time while the victim was still lying in the street from the first impact.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO