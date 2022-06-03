ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer shoots and kills 13-year-old boy after crashing stolen vehicle into patrol car

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by San Antonio Police after crashing into a patrol car with a stolen vehicle while trying to flee on the Southwest...

