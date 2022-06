Rays: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 (Over -115/Under -105) While this season has been a struggle for the White Sox. They are in good shape to grab a win against the Rays on Sunday. The team continues to dominate left-handed pitching, which they face in Rays' starter Yarbrough, posting the 6th highest OPS in baseball this year. Overall, the White Sox haven't had a ton of reps against the lefties, second fewest in baseball, and I believe they can take advantage on the road.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO