Pet of the week

Hester is a 2-year-old adult Bulldog mix looking for his furever family. He is house trained and would love to find an active family who would take him on daily walks and play fetch with him. He is up-to-date on all vaccines and is heartworm negative. His adoption fee is $300. Anyone interested in adopting Hester, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at fureverhomenc@gmail.com.

Courtesy photo | Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc.