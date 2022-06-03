ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the week

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059Pvt_0fzRcH6n00

Hester is a 2-year-old adult Bulldog mix looking for his furever family. He is house trained and would love to find an active family who would take him on daily walks and play fetch with him. He is up-to-date on all vaccines and is heartworm negative. His adoption fee is $300. Anyone interested in adopting Hester, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at fureverhomenc@gmail.com.

Courtesy photo | Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
Aabha Gopan

Meet Toko, the man who spent over $15,000 to become a dog

While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy