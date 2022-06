Catarina Macario has suffered a torn ACL, and will miss this summer’s World Cup qualifying tournament. The U.S. women’s national team star, who had emerged as the fulcrum of Vlatko Andonovski’s attack in recent months, posted on social media today that a knee injury suffered days ago was in fact a torn ACL. Macario was set to end her club season with Lyon on the highest of highs. She scored the third goal in their 3-1 victory in the Champions League final over Barcelona, and then scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain that clinched the Division 1...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO