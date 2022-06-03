ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

Kiel School District closes Title IX investigation

By Kelsey Dickeson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
The Kiel Area School District Board of Education says a Title IX investigation involving three middle school students is now closed.

The sexual harassment investigation centered around three eighth grade boys who allegedly used incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who uses they-them pronouns.

In a letter to parents, the board said they "have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students."
This comes after the school and city received a series of bomb threats related to the Title IX investigation. Police never found any bombs.

Most recently, Kiel police warned of a threat stating they'd target multiple locations in Kiel if the school district didn't drop the Title IX investigation by Friday, June 3.

The police department said the city's emergency management team met Thursday with local, state and federal partners on how to best respond to the possible threat.

hometownbroadcasting.com

6/4/22 Waupun Teen Hurt In Fall From Oakfield Ledge

A Waupun teen was seriously injured after falling about 15 feet from the Oakfield Ledge late Friday night. A 911 call at 11:44 pm to the Fond du Lac County Communications Center reported a 17-year-old boy fell from the ledge near the intersection of Breakneck Road and Center Line Road. He was flown by a ThedaStar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. Witnesses who were with him say he walked to the edge of the ledge and lost his footing. They claim he had been consuming alcohol prior to falling from the ledge. The rescue effort was complicated by the steep and uneven terrain.
WAUPUN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Customers unhappy with roofing contractor; Contact 6 investigates

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Delays, excuses and broken promises. Unhappy customers tell Contact 6 that was their experience with Platinum Construction. Now, some of those customers are turning to the courts. Every day, Erick Kissner says he picks up debris on his property from a roof job gone wrong. Kissner is...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
WISCONSIN STATE
westbendcurrent.com

The Case of the Missing Bubblers

The mystery of the disappearing water fountains has been solved. After a group of water fountains on West Bend High Schools’ second floor suddenly went missing a few weeks ago, students were curious to know what had happened. They were surprised when they found empty spaces in the hallways instead of the familiar water fountains that existed near each restroom.
WEST BEND, WI
