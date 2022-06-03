Duo Busted With Stolen Gun, Vehicle In New Rochelle, Police Say

The stolen gun was seized by police in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

Two suspects are facing charges in Westchester after being busted with a stolen gun in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police said.

In New Rochelle, the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center alerted police in the city shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 to a reportedly stolen car that was entering their jurisdiction from I-95.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that detectives were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was getting off at exit 15 on I-95 and entering the city.

When the detectives attempted to stop the vehicle on the exit ramp, the two suspects proceeded to lead them on a brief pursuit, back onto I-95 south, which was promptly terminated after the vehicle exited the interstate at exit 13.

Members of the New Rochelle, Westchester County, and New York City police departments launched a canvas of the area for the vehicle following the chase, with detectives locating the suspects stuck in traffic.

Coyne said that when detectives approached the vehicle on foot, the two suspects saw them converging and proceeded to attempt to flee on foot before being apprehended.

In addition to the stolen vehicle, it is alleged that the suspects were also in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun that was found during a search inside the car.

Brooklyn residents Victor Bourne, age 23, and Naquan McMaster, age 28, were arrested without further incident and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon.

No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.