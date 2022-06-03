Report: Twins to Place 4 Players on Restricted List Ahead of Blue Jays Series

The Minnesota Twins will place four players on the restricted list ahead of a series in Toronto, per report.

The Twins will make a flurry of roster moves ahead of Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays.

Minnesota is expected to place four players on the restricted list ahead of the series, with Max Kepler, Caleb Thielbar, Emilio Pagán, and Trevor Megill all not traveling to Toronto, per MLB.com Twins reporter Do-Hyoung Park.

To currently enter Canada, the Canadian Government requires individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry. For MLB players not fully vaccinated, teams can place players temporarily on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue service time. Last year there was a special interest exemption that allowed unvaccinated players to enter the country.

Kepler, an outfielder, has played in 47 games for the Twins this season, posting the third-highest OPS on the team. Thielbar, Pagán, and Megill have all pitched out of the bullpen for Minnesota, with Pagán acting as the team's primary closer early this year. Further Minnesota roster moves to replace the players not in Toronto are expected to come ahead of Friday's game.

The Twins will also be without two other key players in Toronto, with starter Sonny Gray and shortstop Carlos Correa both on the Injured List. Gray was slated to start on Friday but will miss at least 15 days with a pectoral strain, and Correa was recently placed on the COVID-19 IL after testing positive.

