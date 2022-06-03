ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

These 10 states have the most affordable housing markets, report finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1De63h_0fzRbtAq00

(NEXSTAR) — Home prices have been hot across the U.S. recently, but they aren’t high everywhere. In fact, some areas are far less expensive than the national average.

The national median home list price was $425,000 in April, according to Realtor.com, even as the housing market remains in a slowdown . Realtor.com found the median list price for a home in the most affordable state — West Virginia — isn’t even close to the national average.

Of the cheapest states, all have median home price tags below $300,000. They’re all primarily rural and without huge cities (with a few exceptions), the real estate website found. They haven’t “seen the typical boom-and-bust real estate cycles that coastal markets saw,” according to George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com .

Retail sales dropped more than 16 percent in April as coronavirus seized economy

Instead, these states are scattered through the Midwest and South.

West Virginia has the lowest median list price at $199,000, less than half that of the national average. This is the only state with a median price below $200,000, Realtor.com’s analysis found. The next most affordable state is Ohio with a median home price tag of $215,000.

Arkansas and Kansas are the only two other states with median prices below $250,000, coming in at $245,000 and $248,500, respectively. Ranking at the bottom of the list is Missouri at $270,000, which is still $155,000 cheaper than the national average.

Here are the 10 states Realtor.com found to have the cheapest housing markets, as well as their median home list prices, based on April’s data:

State Median List Price
West Virginia $199K
Ohio $215K
Arkansas $245K
Kansas $248.5K
Oklahoma $250K
Mississippi $258K
Michigan $259K
Indiana $260K
Kentucky $260K
Missouri $270K
States with the most affordable homes in the U.S. based on the latest data released in April 2022. (Realtor.com)

Cities in some of these states have even offered financial incentives for people to move to the area . Among those include Bentonville, Arkansas; Lincoln and Topeka, Kansas; Morgantown, West Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and West Lafayette, Indiana.

While the markets in these states are more affordable, they’re still competitive for buyers.

Realtors from West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi say buying a home isn’t necessarily easier in their states. The market is as hot as ever, with the demand up and listings getting multiple offers.

Here are the states where housing prices are rising fastest

It’s unclear whether relief will be coming anytime soon for home buyers in these states and throughout the country.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged down slightly this week, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain at decade-high levels. Higher borrowing rates appear to be slowing the housing market, a crucial sector of the economy.

In April, sales of both existing homes and new homes showed signs of faltering, worsened by sharply higher home prices and a shrunken supply of available properties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect at large after shooting outside Winnebago County Justice Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the suspect(s) are still at large after a shooting outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning. A 31-year-old man was injured, but is expected to survive. According to Winnebago County authorities, the shooting happened outside the justice center, near the Winnebago County Wellness Center on […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Nexstar#Realtor Com
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Officer and suspect shot in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gunfire rang out on Chicago’s South Side after a traffic stop went wrong, leaving both a police officer and a suspect shot. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. The officers were in an unmarked car, but were in uniform, and tried to pull over the […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Housing
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit festival goes to the dogs

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit High School has gone to the dogs. Just for the day though, as the Lion’s Club celebrated “Barkfest.” It was a way for people to learn more about what the pet community has to offer, and also served as a fundraiser for the Lion’s Club. Dogs, of course, […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford home damaged by afternoon fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford home was damaged during a Saturday afternoon fire. It happened on Genoa Street near Levings Park. Crews were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke coming from the rear of the home. Siding was melted and a window was broken in. It is not clear […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere North sees its season end with loss to Kaneland

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere North’s postseason softball run ended Friday afternoon in the championship game of the 3A Sycamore Sectional. The Blue Thunder lost to Kaneland 5-0. Kaneland’s Grace Algrim pitched the shutout. The only serious threat the Blue Thunder had against her was in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Blue Thunder had the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere police searching for armed robbery suspect

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say they have identified the subject, who is a juvenile. Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Saturday. According to police, around 8:50 p.m. the victim met the suspect in the parking lot of Fiesta Market, […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy