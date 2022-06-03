ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Seized yacht seen on ‘Modern Family’ up for auction in California

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremiah Martinez
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yGi1_0fzRbsI700

A luxury yacht seen on the television sitcom “Modern Family” is being auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The 85-foot yacht named the “Sierra Rose” is a triple-level cabin yacht docked at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, California.

The “Sierra Rose” was built by Fred Finney of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho in 2005, and it includes three bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and a helicopter pad with hydraulic and motorized handrails and LED deck lights, according to Apple Auctioneering Co., the auctioning site for the yacht.

Photos on the auctioning site show that the yacht also features a kitchen and a fireplace inside with a fire pit on the deck.

The “Sierra Rose” was featured on the “Modern Family” episode “Lake Life,” which was the first episode of season nine. The episode aired on Sept. 27, 2017, according to IMDb.com.

The yacht was used by the show’s characters — the Prichett and Dunphy families — during a family vacation.

According to court documents , U.S. Marshals seized the yacht in July 2020, and it’s being auctioned as a result of a federal civil lawsuit when a judge ruled that the owners had a balance of $350,000, plus interest and late charges, totaling $848,062, as of June 1, 2021.

The owners also have an accrued interest rate of $136.11 per day.

When the $4 million vessel was constructed in 2005, it was billed as the largest non-commercial yacht on Lake Tahoe, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The yacht previously sold for $3.25 million at an auction in August 2008, the Daily Tribune reported.

The online auction began on Tuesday and continues through June 14.

How the bidding process works

To bid for the multi-million dollar yacht, a $10,000 pre-bid deposit is required and will be applied to the purchase price. All unsuccessful bidders will have their $10,000 pre-bid deposit refunded within five to seven business days.

For the highest bidder, if full payment is received by 9 a.m PDT on June 17, the $10,000 deposit becomes non-refundable.

What company is auctioning off the yacht?

According to its website, Apple Auctioneering Co. specializes in the liquidation of seized assets for government agencies, services 75 districts for the U.S. Marshals and all 50 states for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the country’s southern border for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The company currently has more than 13,000 federally seized vehicles in custody.

Since 2010, the company has conducted over 1,600 government auctions and has sold more than 45,000 seized vehicles. According to its website, Apple Auctioneering Co. has brought over $230 million of funding back into federal forfeiture programs nationwide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA.com

These were the biggest cities in California 150 years ago

(Stacker) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
State
Idaho State
Local
California Cars
KTLA

5 things to know about California’s peak fire months

California is entering its most dangerous time of year for wildfires, so we’ve listed five things residents in potential burn areas should keep in mind. 1. What is the wildfire outlook for 2022? Cal Fire says climate change has led to continued dry conditions and longer peak wildfire periods in California. Those conditions, coupled with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 06-06-22: A tiny Calif. town is about to run out of water

Rancher Jon Pedotti walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed of his 1,561-acre ranch located along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on October 01, 2014. Once again, Cambria, as well as other small coastal towns, must make decisions on what to do to stretch out its ever-thinning water supply. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
KTLA

Kounalakis moves on to California’s Lieutenant Governor general election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Associated Press is projecting incumbent Eleni Kounalakis (D) will move forward to California’s Lieutenant Governor general race. Kounalakis’ opponent is still not known, but Republican candidate Angela Underwood Jacobs was the second leading vote getter as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Kounalakis, with 54.4% of the vote, and Jacobs with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Yacht#The U S Marshals Service#Apple Auctioneering Co#U S Marshals#The Tahoe Daily Tribune
KTLA

California lawmakers consider buying out farmers to save water

After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California’s rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers. A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to $1.5 billion to buy “senior water rights” that allow farmers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
internewscast.com

California woman Vicky Umodu finds $36K in cash inside Craigslist couch

A California woman who received a couch from a stranger online for free made the discovery of a lifetime when she later found $36,000 in cash tucked away inside. Vicky Umodu, a resident of San Bernardino County, said she was looking through Craigslist to purchase furniture for her new home when she found some pieces that someone was giving away for free, KGO-TV reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Channelocity

Most expensive Sacramento neighborhoods--would you live here?

(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Newsom, Dahle advance to November election

State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) will face California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) in November’s gubernatorial contest, the Associated Press is projecting. Newsom won 60.8% of the state’s voters and Dahle 15.2% of the vote, according to preliminary election returns as of 8:53pm Tuesday, KTLA sister station KRON reports. Dahle’s candidacy comes after a plethora of GOP candidates […]
KGO

1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California's Mount Shasta

Multiple climbers were airlifted off California's Mount Shasta, some in critical condition, on Monday, with one dying as a result of their injuries, authorities said. At least four climbers were rescued, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Climbers had reported poor conditions after Sunday snowfall turned into ice overnight.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy