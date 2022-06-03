ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Car full of teenage girls crashes after chase

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A car with four 15-year-old girls from Junction City crashed during a police chase in Geary County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP says law enforcement officers were pursuing a Pontiac Grand Am that was traveling at a high speed near mile marker 291 on Interstate 70 early Thursday afternoon. The Grand Am attempted to turn right onto Milford Lake Road and crashed in the ditch.

Names of victims in high-speed crash released

Troopers say the girls were not wearing seat belts. However, there were no serious injuries.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the car had been stolen earlier on Thursday. Law enforcement agencies say the girls could face charges stemming from the theft, the chase, and drugs.

Comments / 11

Chris Wigner
5d ago

It's time for parents to start raising their kids right.

Reply(4)
12
KWCH.com

Two injured in morning crash on E Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg at 143rd in east Wichita Wednesday morning. The severity of their injuries wasn’t confirmed, but dispatch said a firefighter reported they suffered serious injuries. The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. and involved at least...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Junction City man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Geary County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said in a news release that 36-year-old Carlton Solton, Jr. of Junction City, was arrested on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. after being discharged from a local hospital in […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
ksal.com

Bennington Man Injured in Ag Related Crash

The driver of a semi truck was injured after hitting a cow on the road in the Northwest corner of Saline County. According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, the 33-year-old driver of a semi hauling a trailer full of corn suffered non-life threatening injuries after the 1996 Freightliner struck a cow near the intersection of Lockard and Brookville Roads.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Motorcyclist injured in central Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash that took place in central Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Clayton Schuler, around 4:40 p.m. an officer reported a crash at the intersection of E Orme St & S Broadway. Wichita police say that a motorcycle hit a truck. […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Crews responding to crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka. The two-vehicle collision was reported around 5:39 p.m. at N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard. The location is near the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge. There was no...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

SUV stolen in Salina believed connected to Mo. jail escapees

Three men who escaped from a jail in Cassville, Mo., early Friday are believed to be responsible for the theft of an SUV in Salina that was later found in far western Kansas. Raelynn Sickman, 29, of Salina, reported her maroon 2005 GMC Yukon stolen from in front of her residence in the 100 block of S. Connecticut Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Sickman told police that she had last seen the SUV at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday and that it had been unlocked with the keys inside, he said.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying burglar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying a burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, the pictured man above is suspected of burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of E. Meadow Court on May 24. Crime Stoppers says the man broke into the home around 3:30 p.m. and […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KVOE

TURNPIKE CRASH: Children pulled away before fire engulfs SUV near Emporia

Further details are coming to light after Monday’s fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike northeast of Emporia. The crash happened shortly before 12:15 pm at mile marker 134, seven miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and two miles northeast of the Emporia service exit. Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. John Lehnherr says the vehicle involved went off the highway and into a tree line, catching fire afterward. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor says nearby trees were also on fire after the crash.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

One person critically injured after being hit by car

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – One person is critically injured after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.   Police say the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. at 37th Street North and Arkansas.   Drivers are asked to avoid the area.  There is a heavy police presence and traffic is being impacted.  
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Man Beaten Up in Oakdale Park

A 33-year-old Salina man had facial injuries resulting from a confrontation in Oakdale Park on Sunday. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 8 p.m., the victim told police a group of kids had battered him and discharged a firearm into the air. The man said he had words with the alleged suspects, which led to one of them firing the gun near the stage.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

