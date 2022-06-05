ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

New Hamden Eatery Hailed As 'Amazing' With 'Very Relaxed Vibe'

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifAHz_0fzRbjao00
Ramen Photo Credit: Pixabay/5amramen

A new ramen and sushi restaurant in Connecticut is seeing praise for its menu offerings and relaxed environment.

Roishi held its grand opening in New Haven County on Tuesday, April 26, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The eatery is located at 2308 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.

It has already garnered praise from some online reviewers.

"This is an amazing new place that is just as good as Mecha, if not better," Macy G. said in a Yelp review. "The waitstaff is extremely friendly, everything is super clean, and the place itself has a very relaxed vibe. I would highly recommend."

Roishi's menu features a variety of salads, ramen dishes, and sushi rolls. Guests can also order bubble milk teas and fruit teas, with flavors such as mango, peach, and lychee.

"Hands down my favorite ramen joint for tonkatsu ramen," Sarah Y. said in a Yelp review. "The broth was creamy and hearty while the noodles the perfect bouncy texture. The roast pork belly and soft boiled egg was marinated flavorfully. Thin slicing of the pork combined with the bit of fat made each piece just melt in your mouth. It was a perfect compliment to the rich broth and the noodles."

Learn more about the restaurant's menu and hours here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Family Restaurant Closes Two Hartford County Locations

A restaurant has officially closed two of its locations. The owners of Chip's Family Restaurant made the announcement on Friday, June 3, saying the Chip's Southington and Wethersfield locations in Hartford County were closed. “My brother George built Chip’s Family Restaurant on three fundamental principles: quality, service, and community,” said...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Get your seafood fix from Just Fish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are so many food trucks in Connecticut. If you’re a seafood lover, you should know about Just Fish in Hartford. The truck is parked at 20 Church St. but travels all around the state. It started during the pandemic under a tent....
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Food Trucks On The River Is June 18 In Shelton

SHELTON — Celebrate Shelton is pleased to announce Food Trucks on the River taking place on Saturday, June 18th from 11:00am — 6:00pm located on Veteran’s Memorial Park in Downtown Shelton. There is a rain date for June 19th. There will be over 20 food trucks, live music, a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium Brewing Company and bar, handmade artisan vendors and children’s activities all day long.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Place#Yelp#Sushi#New Hamden Eatery Hailed#Daily Voice
Eyewitness News

Bird of prey hangs out in front of Ch. 3's iCam Wednesday morning

Two people were rescued off a boat in East Lyme, according to police. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said heavy rain may impact the Thursday morning drive. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. MUG SHOT: Trumbull officer accused of sexual assault. Updated: 1 hours ago. A man turned himself in to Shelton...
Daily Voice

This Supermarket Voted Long Island's Best

A popular supermarket with locations in both Nassau and Suffolk has been named as Long Island’s best, according to a poll of area residents.Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffol…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Officials: Connecticut woman succumbs to fatal tick bite

Connecticut Department Of Public Health officials say a New London County woman died from a tick bite after testing positive for Powassan virus infection. Officials say the woman who was between 90 and 99 years old died on May 17 two weeks after she was hospitalized with fever, altered mental status, headache, chills, rigors, chest pain and nausea. The patient’s condition worsened, and she became unresponsive over the next two weeks.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
New Haven Independent

Shuttered Package Store’s Owner Persists

The state has shut down a problem liquor store on Whalley Avenue, but its owner has hopes of reopening — and winning over his neighbors. The state Liquor Control Commission issued a May 26 decision to deny a permit renewal to Hasmukh​“Harry” Patel, owner of the store, Paramount Liquor at 355 Whalley Ave. The decision was made two months after 12 neighbors testified at a two-day hearing about how the liquor store has contributed to a problem corner for neighbors, businesses, and police.(Click here to read about the hearing.)
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
mybackyardnews.com

LOBSTER LUNCH JUNE 10, 2022

Lobster Roll, Lobster Wrap or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch. Our Lobster Roll, Lobster wrap, or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch program kicks off on Friday, June 10th, 2022 and now you can either eat your lobster lunch in our spacious hall or take it with you to your home or business.
Daily Voice

Brooklyn College Student Vanishes In DC

A massive search has been launched for a college senior from Brooklyn who vanished during a work trip to Washington DC last month. Tijae Baker, 23, was last seen April 29 by her mom, days before she left for an art convention in DC, according to those her knew her and the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol and Newington Neighborhoods Receive White Supremacist Fliers

A white supremacist group is actively trying to recruit people in many communities around the state. This week, people in Bristol and Newington, found paper solicitations from the New England Nationalist Social Club scattered in streets and personal property in various neighborhoods. In Bristol Monday, homeowners on Ohio Street were...
NEWINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food. Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
milfordmirror.com

Police: Milford robbery where suspects dressed as Amazon workers was a setup

MILFORD — Police say a Shelton woman arrested last week helped plan a January home invasion on Naugatuck Avenue during which the suspects dressed in Amazon uniforms. Dominique Jackson, 25, faces charges of home invasion, first-degree robbery, and first-degree larceny, and three counts of conspiracy. She has posted a $150,000 bond and is due in court June 21.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police Asking Public For Help Locating Missing Somers Man

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Hudson Valley man. Troopers in Northern Westchester in Somers are searching for Robert Swern, age 64, reported missing by his family. Swern left his residence in Somers on Sunday, June, around 5 p.m. for a destination in...
SOMERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
288K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy