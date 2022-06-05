New Hamden Eatery Hailed As 'Amazing' With 'Very Relaxed Vibe'

Ramen Photo Credit: Pixabay/5amramen

A new ramen and sushi restaurant in Connecticut is seeing praise for its menu offerings and relaxed environment.

Roishi held its grand opening in New Haven County on Tuesday, April 26, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The eatery is located at 2308 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.

It has already garnered praise from some online reviewers.

"This is an amazing new place that is just as good as Mecha, if not better," Macy G. said in a Yelp review. "The waitstaff is extremely friendly, everything is super clean, and the place itself has a very relaxed vibe. I would highly recommend."

Roishi's menu features a variety of salads, ramen dishes, and sushi rolls. Guests can also order bubble milk teas and fruit teas, with flavors such as mango, peach, and lychee.

"Hands down my favorite ramen joint for tonkatsu ramen," Sarah Y. said in a Yelp review. "The broth was creamy and hearty while the noodles the perfect bouncy texture. The roast pork belly and soft boiled egg was marinated flavorfully. Thin slicing of the pork combined with the bit of fat made each piece just melt in your mouth. It was a perfect compliment to the rich broth and the noodles."

Learn more about the restaurant's menu and hours here.

