Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Fashion was at the heart of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Here, a look at what everyone wore. The Queen For her first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II turned to her trusted senior dresser, Angela Kelly, for a dove blue coat with scallop-shaped pearl and diamante trim around the neckline. She teamed it with a matching hat and a three string pearl necklace.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the YearsThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos “Blue has always been...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 HOUR AGO