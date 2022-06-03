ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

On the first day of Pride Month, Ohio lawmakers pass ban on transgender girls playing girls sports: Today in Ohio

By Laura Johnston, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rep. Jena Powell, a Darke County Republican, tacked an amendment on to a teacher training bill on the first day of Pride month, claiming that allowing transgender women to play on women’s sports teams is a violation of Title IX. We’re talking about the transgender...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 12

Diane Gollick
3d ago

good. they have absolutely no business playing in real girls sports. they can make their own team and compete against each other.

Reply
11
jeff east
2d ago

You need to ban them all from partying out in the public eye, and not let little children see this mess,, child abuse.

Reply
3
Related
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How much has Greater Cleveland collected in tourism taxes, and could that pay for Global Center updates? The Wake Up for Monday, June 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Highs will climb into the mid-80s today with partly sunny skies during the morning, but clouds will move in during the afternoon, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight, with lows in the mid-60s. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Hartville, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
Axios Columbus

What Ohio voters are Googling ahead of 2022 midterms

GIF: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/AxiosResidents in Ohio's newly drawn 3rd Congressional District often seek out information about refugees and gay adoption.Meanwhile, those in the new 15th District — which stretches into rural Ohio and, like the 3rd, includes part of Franklin County — are interested in news about gun legislation, infrastructure and allegations of voter fraud. Driving the news: Axios launched an interactive dashboard last week of Google Trends data showing which topics are driving searches in each congressional district and how they compare with the rest of America. Why it matters: This search data can be a...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

North Royalton City Council continues ban on fireworks in 5-2 vote

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – City Council has decided to continue North Royalton’s ban on the discharge of fireworks, except by licensed professionals. In doing so, council opted out of Ohio House Bill 172, which allows Ohio residents to set off fireworks on and around July 4 and other specific holidays. The bill, which became law in November, gives individual municipalities the option of adopting their own rules or banning fireworks altogether.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nan Whaley
WHIO Dayton

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to two controversial Ohio Bills

DAYTON — With pride month now underway, Americans all over the country are uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. However amid the celebrations, in Ohio there are some pieces of legislation some believe are doing the complete opposite. News Center Seven’s Brandon Lewis went to Courthouse Square where the Greater Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Racism#Republican#Title Ix#The Ohio House#Congress#Democratic#The Ohio Statehouse#The Ohio Supreme Court
Cleveland.com

Of course, Michigan football needs a victory charm to rival Ohio State’s gold pants

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State was 6-22-2 against Michigan going into their rivalry game in 1934. Yet the Buckeyes had to believe they could hang with a program that had dominated them. Ohio State coach Francis Schmidt inspired that belief by, as the story goes, observing before the game that the Wolverine put their pants on one leg at a time, just like everybody else.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Franklintown, 1797-2022 and Columbus’ Contradictions

Early Franklinton and Columbus’ forgotten beginnings. Dismissed, when even noticed by City government and city residents alike, Columbus’ historical, political, economic, social, and cultural origins lay in Franklinton. The district is now on the southeastern edge of downtown but it was long the center. Historians, geographers, archaeologists, and genealogists can read the signs on the ground and in the libraries. But they are unknown to most residents including the governing class and their inseparable developers. Among many reasons are Columbus’ lack of any traditions of professional self-study, the failings of its educational and cultural institutions, and the disinterestedness of its journalists. (See my essays on the City of Columbus and the University District in Columbus Free Press; contrast them, for example, with Ed Lentz’s Columbus Dispatch’s antiquarian vignettes always taken out of historical context and without consideration of significance. Franklinton is not in the index of only serious scholarly book on Columbus, Kevin Cox, Boomtown Columbus. Ohio State University Press, 2021)
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
Politics
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
75K+
Followers
72K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy