Atlanta, GA

Orly and other ghosts

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-excerpted from "The Veterinarian's Wife, A Memoir" by Susie Berta, edited/abridged for for this column. June 3, 1962, was a sunny, cloudless Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the Atlantic, Air France Flight 007 was crashing on takeoff at Orly Airport near Paris, taking the lives of 130...

times-herald.com

Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Sandy Springs: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Sandy Springs offers more ways to experience American culture, history and landscapes. You'll be able to see more than the average tourist thanks. to its central location near the Civil War historic sites of Atlanta, Marietta, and Kennesaw. Sandy Springs is located just north of Atlanta. The city is...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
saportareport.com

'Bad neighbor' causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I've said that I'm from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn't quite true. I'm a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn't from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Rent is going up in Newnan

The rent is up in Newnan, according to the June report from Apartment List. According to the report, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Newnan has climbed 1.5 percent over the last month to an average of $1,470 per month, and has increased 15.9 percent in comparison to last year.
NEWNAN, GA
92.7 The Block

Report: Atlanta Rapper Trouble Allegedly Shot & Killed

Reports have been swirling that rapper Trouble was shot & killed. The Atlanta rapper was 34 years old. Night of June 5th, 2022, Mariel Semonte Orr better known as Trouble was sitting in his car and was shot to death in Atlanta Georgia. https://twitter.com/mymixtapez/status/1533437287190695937 Our condolences go out to his friends, family & fans. More […]
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, GA Best Rated Nail Salons

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Lester Maddox
travellens.co

21 Best Things to Do in Helen, GA

One of the finest ways to find your perfect travel destination is by choosing a location that offers the best of both worlds. It should be someplace amidst the serenity of nature, between the mountains, but also somewhere with the prettiest buildings and streets to give you the quintessential town-like feel.
HELEN, GA
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway's

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
#Orly#Piedmont Park#Traffic Accident#Atlantans#Art Association#Southern
Newnan Times-Herald

Unseen hero: Tiffany Houston

Tiffany Houston is an unseen hero in Newnan. Houston moved to Newnan from Carrollton in 1998 and has been working in the school system since 2002. Most days you can find her helping senior citizens in Newnan with various errands. Her acts of charity started when she was 18. She...
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

'This was intentional': Mechanic warns of engine light tape scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wanda King-Whitby was cruising through the listings on Auto Trader and Craigslist when she found the right car at the right price. It was a 2006 Toyota Camry with just over 151,000 miles. She liked it; she drove it; and she said, the salesman told her there was nothing wrong with it. She paid $4,000 and drove it home.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance's at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Jack Harlow taking over Cobb County KFC today

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Jack Harlow will be in Cobb County today, taking over a KFC. The rapper and the fast food chain will be introducing the "Jack Harlow Meal" deal. He'll be at the KFC near The Battery and Truist Park - at 2637 Cobb Pkwy.- beginning at 3 p.m.
COBB COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

5 Heavenly Secret Gardens In And Around Atlanta

Stumbling across a secret garden is always a magical experience. Well, you no longer need to stumble, because we're here to round-up some of the most beautiful under-the-radar gardens in and around Atlanta. From floral wonderlands to Japanese-inspired tranquility, keep scrolling for some of Atlanta's favorite secret gardens.
ATLANTA, GA

