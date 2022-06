The Lynchburg Hillcats moved a game and a half ahead of the rest of the Carolina League North with their 8-2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats. The Hillcats (28-21) were carried by four runs in the first two innings for the second night in a row as the Mudcats (27-23) struggled to get their bats going against Will Dion.

