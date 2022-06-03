ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

These 10 states have the most affordable housing markets, report finds

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwdUN_0fzRav2v00

(NEXSTAR) — Home prices have been hot across the U.S. recently, but they aren’t high everywhere. In fact, some areas are far less expensive than the national average.

The national median home list price was $425,000 in April, according to Realtor.com, even as the housing market remains in a slowdown . Realtor.com found the median list price for a home in the most affordable state — West Virginia — isn’t even close to the national average.

Of the cheapest states, all have median home price tags below $300,000. They’re all primarily rural and without huge cities (with a few exceptions), the real estate website found. They haven’t “seen the typical boom-and-bust real estate cycles that coastal markets saw,” according to George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com .

Retail sales dropped more than 16 percent in April as coronavirus seized economy

Instead, these states are scattered through the Midwest and South.

West Virginia has the lowest median list price at $199,000, less than half that of the national average. This is the only state with a median price below $200,000, Realtor.com’s analysis found. The next most affordable state is Ohio with a median home price tag of $215,000.

Arkansas and Kansas are the only two other states with median prices below $250,000, coming in at $245,000 and $248,500, respectively. Ranking at the bottom of the list is Missouri at $270,000, which is still $155,000 cheaper than the national average.

Here are the 10 states Realtor.com found to have the cheapest housing markets, as well as their median home list prices, based on April’s data:

State Median List Price
West Virginia $199K
Ohio $215K
Arkansas $245K
Kansas $248.5K
Oklahoma $250K
Mississippi $258K
Michigan $259K
Indiana $260K
Kentucky $260K
Missouri $270K
States with the most affordable homes in the U.S. based on the latest data released in April 2022. (Realtor.com)

Cities in some of these states have even offered financial incentives for people to move to the area . Among those include Bentonville, Arkansas; Lincoln and Topeka, Kansas; Morgantown, West Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and West Lafayette, Indiana.

While the markets in these states are more affordable, they’re still competitive for buyers.

Realtors from West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi say buying a home isn’t necessarily easier in their states. The market is as hot as ever, with the demand up and listings getting multiple offers.

Here are the states where housing prices are rising fastest

It’s unclear whether relief will be coming anytime soon for home buyers in these states and throughout the country.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged down slightly this week, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain at decade-high levels. Higher borrowing rates appear to be slowing the housing market, a crucial sector of the economy.

In April, sales of both existing homes and new homes showed signs of faltering, worsened by sharply higher home prices and a shrunken supply of available properties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Two dead, dozens hospitalized after Lightning in a Bottle festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people died and dozens were rushed to hospitals during a massive music festival in Kern County over Memorial Day weekend. First responders answered more than two dozen emergency calls at the Lightning in a Bottle festival. Key questions remain about how two people died. Many say the Lightning in a Bottle […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in crash on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on California Avenue on Friday. Robert Joseph Rivas, 47, of Porterville, was driving a pick-up truck when he collided with a sedan at the intersection of California Avenue and Union Avenue at approximately 4:53 a.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Brundage Lane shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in jail on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting late Friday night on Brundage Lane. Bakersfield police officers arrested Eliot Moore, 25, for his alleged role in the shooting that left a man dead, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Brundage […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
KGET

Man killed in SW Bakersfield shooting Friday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a southwest Bakersfield shooting on Friday. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Fishering Drive at approximately 6 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating deadly SW Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. Officials said deputies were called to the 100 block of Fishering Drive at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Nexstar#Realtor Com
KGET

Murder case dismissed pending further investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murder and other charges brought against a man in a 2020 shooting have been dismissed pending an investigation into issues that have arisen in the case, prosecutors said. Todd Cobb, who had been held on $1 million bail, has been released from custody. The refiling of charges against him depends on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inferno destroys apartments in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive three-alarm fire decimated an East Bakersfield apartment complex.Residents fleeing for their lives as the blaze consumed their homes overnight. The apartments used to be home to at least 13 people but now it’s a burned out husk. The stairs on one side of the building are still intact but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New poll shows governor and attorney general incumbents have more support than their opponents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — With four days away from the California primary election, a new poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and Los Angeles Times shows Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta could coast through their races on Tuesday.  The poll showed the Democratic incumbents for statewide office hold double-digit leads […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Housing
KGET

Massive fire damages 2 apartment buildings on East California Ave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive fire heavily damaged at least two apartment buildings Saturday night on East California Avenue in Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to East California Avenue near Miller Street at around 10:19 p.m. for a report of a building on fire. Firefighters arrived and found one building engulfed in flames and heavy […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lanes reopen following crash along Highway 58 near Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned semi-truck and its trailer temporarily blocked multiple lanes of Highway 58 Saturday evening near Tehachapi, according to CHP. The rollover crash was reported at around 5:11 p.m. along westbound lanes of Highway 58 about 5 miles west of Tucker Road. A large semi-truck overturned and hit the side of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy