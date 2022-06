If all goes according to plan, one of Denver’s most prolific LGBTQ bars – and the community that grew within it – will get big-screen treatment. “Making Tracks” is the brainchild of local filmmaker Shawna Schultz. She began writing her script in 2019 after her production company, Mass FX Media, was hired to make a memorial video about Marty Chernoff, Tracks’ longtime owner, who died that year. As she interviewed Chernoff’s friends and former employees, she developed a sense that the story of his club, and the people who made it successful, needed to be told in a bigger way.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO