ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville teenager arrested for shooting father, authorities say

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ishF_0fzRZJpm00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed a teenager has been arrested following a shooting that happened on Thursday night in Huntsville.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a home on Bell Circle where they found one man with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alabama inmate escape alert: Johnny Lewis Payne

On Friday morning, the MCSO confirmed that a 17-year-old teen was arrested in connection to shooting his father during a domestic situation.

According to authorities, the father was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening wounds.

News 19 will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

New details released in East Lawerence Principal suspension

Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime. The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police. One injured in Athens shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. One person was injured in Sunday shooting in Athens. Game...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WAFF

Investigators believe house fire was murder-suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When Huntsville Police responded just before 2 a-m Sunday morning on York Road, they found a burning home, with the bodies of 40 year old Martella Tyler and 43 year old Justin Tyler inside. Investigators believe this was a murder-suicide, initiated by Justin Tyler. “Without the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

K9 Deputies help Cullman Co. Sheriff make two arrests

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, K9s Tazer, Copper and Moo helped the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office make two arrests. On June 4, deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office discovered narcotics and paraphernalia with the help of K9 Tazer. As a result, Jennifer Coleman, 41,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Huntsville Hospital#Violent Crime#Mcso#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
WAFF

Two dead in Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an overnight house fire in Huntsville.=. The Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the burning home along with a male and female victim. According to the Huntsville Police, both...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead in Athens shooting

According to the Huntsville Police, both bodies were burned. However, the victims’ cause of death is unknown at this time. The crash occurred about 10 miles north of Princeton on Alabama 65 near mile marker 24. Rallying against gun violence. Updated: 21 hours ago. With tragic mass shootings recently...
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Saturday night shooting kills one

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens resident was found dead in an apartment Saturday night when officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area. According to the Athens Police Department, the shooting occurred at Higgins Court Apartments on South Hine Street in Athens. Upon...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dead following shooting in Athens

Athens Police say they were called to a reported shooting at Higgins Court Apartments around 9:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, of Athens, dead on scene. The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Athens Police Department. No...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens police investigating Sunday night shooting

The Athens Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot late Sunday. Officers responded to the intersection of Sanford Street and Somerest Drive about 10:28 p.m. Sunday and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the roadway. He was taken to Huntsville...
WAFF

Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jack’s located on Greenfield Dr. in Athens was robbed on May 16, two juveniles were arrested for the robbery at that time. Sunday, the Athens Police Department arrested Kevaun Turner, 30, who police believe was responsible for arranging the crime. Turner was arrested and...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy