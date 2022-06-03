ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Salvation Army sprinkles some sweetness across Portland

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQtJ1_0fzRZIx300

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can glaze ’em. You can sprinkle ’em. You can even fill ’em. There’s no wrong way to make a doughnut and the tasty treat is being celebrated in Portland!

It’s National Doughnut Day! And while many are going to eat a doughnut or four, the Salvation Army is using the day to give back.

Kohr Explores: Doughnut lovers go nuts for Paris Baguette

Major Bob Lloyd, Portland Metro Coordinator of the Salvation Army Cascade Division, joined AM Extra to share more on the good cause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Effort to Reverse Displacement of Black Families

Last week’s edition of WW featured a yearlong investigation of a city program designed to reverse decades of gentrification that displaced Black families from the Albina neighborhood in North Portland. Supporters of the North/Northeast Housing Strategy point to the hundreds of households that have apartments and homes in the historically Black neighborhood. Critics say the policy does little to address the underlying problem: Portland remains unaffordable to most people of color. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

An unsettled weekend turns to a settled start of the work week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A soothing area of high pressure is going to be moving through the next few days. This will take the unsettled weather of the weekend and pacify the conditions. That means we have drier moments to start the week for Portland. Before we completely fall...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Sprinkles#National Doughnut Day#Sweetness
The Stranger

Seattle Pride (Kind of) Banned Cops, The Queen Is a Hologram, and Portland Is Making us Look Bad

No, Seattle Pride didn’t ban cops. The board of directors is just “asking any police officers marching in the parade to do so out of uniform,” according to a Seattle Pride statement released over the weekend. Cops are free to attend Pride, they just don’t get to make people uncomfortable by wearing a uniform that many queers associate with particularly negative experiences.
SEATTLE, WA
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Local Boy And Hillsboro Resident Looks At Hillsboro At 20 Years

Author’s Note: Welcome to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this first installment, I discuss my heightened appreciation for my hometown. So take some time and enjoy the read. Where I lived never concerned me. As a kid,...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
cedarmillnews.com

Cedar Mill welcomes a variety of new businesses

After a long hiatus during the COVID pandemic, we are seeing a delightful explosion of new businesses opening, both in the new Milltowner Center at Cornell and Saltzman, and around town. We’ll catch up with all of them over the next few months. Insomnia Coffee. Daily 6 am-6 pm...
CEDAR MILL, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy