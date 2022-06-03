Phillies fires Joe Girardi amid disappointing start

The Los Angeles Angels are supposed to be a good team this year. They are expected to reach the postseason and be a competitive ball club. But following their embarrassing 10-0 loss at the hands of the Phillies, who were playing in their first post-Joe Girardi contest, the Angels losing streak was extended to nine consecutive games. The Halos are now just one game above .500 and sit 7.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West. And MLB may have a major issue if the Angels don’t turn things around in 2022.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO