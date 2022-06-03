ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Echols leads Gators to opening win

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Northgate Viking Charla Echols led the Florida Gators to a win in their first game of the 2022 Women's College World Series. They defeated Oregon State 7-1 in Oklahoma City Thursday night. After falling behind 1-0, the Gators got clutch...

