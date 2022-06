A 23 year-old Detroit man faces charges, including open murder, after he drove onto a Detroit beach and hit two young girls, fatally injuring one of them. The incident happened on Memorial Day. The 23 year-old Alexander Armond Smith allegedly drove onto the beach along Bell Isle and struck two girls before driving off. One of the girls, who was 12 years old, died from her injuries. The other girl, a 16 year-old, was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO