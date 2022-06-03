ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

By Brian Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandy Moore's family is getting bigger. On Friday, the This Is Us Star went to social media to announce she is expecting her second child with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. This news comes a little over a year after she gave birth to the couple's first child....

TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Jennifer Aydin's Marriage to Bill Aydin

Jennifer Aydin is sharing her gratitude for husband Bill Aydin on his birthday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member penned a heartfelt message dedicated to her spouse in honor of his special day. On June 2, Jennifer took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, sharing a picture of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson melts hearts with daughter Rani's regal new appearance

Kate Hudson had fans falling head over heels for her daughter Rani Rose, three, with her latest photograph displaying quite the royal look. The actress shared the snap of her youngest posing for the shot by holding on to a chair, decked out in colorful sparkly nails and a Spider-Man pajama set.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
Person
Willie Geist
Popculture

Alec John Such, Bon Jovi Co-Founder, Has Died

Alec John Such, the founding bassist for Bon Jovi, died this weekend. The band shared the sad news with fans on Instagram. He was 70. John Such left the band in 1994, just before they released their 1995 album These Days. John Such's cause of death is unknown. "We are...
MUSIC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Reveals State of Relationship With 'DWTS' Co-Host Tom Bergeron

It's been nearly two years since Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron were fired from Dancing With the Stars. Since then, some fans have been curious about the state of the former co-hosts' relationship and whether they're still in touch. Well, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andrews said that she was recently due to catch up with Bergeron. However, a major sporting announcement derailed their plans.
NFL
Popculture

Rapper Hypo Killed During Platinum Jubilee Party

U.K. rapper Hypo was stabbed and killed during a Jubilee Bank Holiday party in Redbridge, London. The performer, whose real name was Lamar Jackson, died just after midnight on Friday, June 3 at Ashton Playing Fields, reports MyLondon. Jackson, a former boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande, was 39. A suspect was arrested on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Romeo Beckham welcomes 'new baby' – and fans are in love

Romeo Beckham floored fans on Friday when he introduced them to a new member of his family that he affectionately called his "baby"'. Victoria and David Beckham's son has welcomed an adorable pet pooch into the fold and shared the sweetest photo of it on Instagram. Posing with his back to the camera, Romeo's new dog could be seen adorably peeking its head over his shoulder and looking directly into the camera.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is Taller Than Mom Kourtney Kardashian On Sushi & Ice Cream Date

Kourtney Kardashian took her son Mason Disick out for lunch in Calabasas on Thursday, June 2. Now her 12-year-old child is getting so tall! He’s even just a little bit taller than his mom, 43, as the pair grabbed sushi at Shibuya and ice cream together on a sunny day. While he doesn’t quite tower over his mom just yet, Mason has definitely hit the point where he’s just a little taller than the Poosh founder.
CALABASAS, CA
Popculture

Pair of Dr. Phil-Related Series Canceled

A pair of daytime shows created by Jay McGraw's production, Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and these cancellations add to the once powerful lineup already connected to the doctor's name. The Doctors and Daily MailTV will not see new seasons, with the syndicated talk...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pop Star Dealing With Health Issues, Steps Back From Group

A member of K-pop group TRI.BE has temporarily suspended her promotional activities due to health concerns.TRI.BE's agency TR Entertainment shared an official statement on May 31 announcing member JinHa's hiatus and the group's plan to work with six members, for the time being, reported Soompi. "While preparing for TRI. BE's...
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

Kate Hudson Posts Rare Photo of All Three Kids: ‘Fly Kiddos Fly!’

Click here to read the full article. It’s graduation season and even celebrities aren’t immune to the bittersweet feeling of seeing your kids grow up. Kate Hudson posted a rare photo of all three of her kids to Instagram today in honor of her oldest, Ryder Robinson, 18, graduating from high school. This sentimental post is actually so heartwarming and a perfect reminder to let your kids “fly!” “Today was a big day for our family,” Hudson captioned the post. “A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022...
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Paris Hilton Gets Candid on Her Wedding & Her First Kiss with Carter: ‘I Get What I Want’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum had the audience laughing, applauding and aww-ing at the newlyweds’ sweet interactions and stories about their life at the FYC@WB panel series on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank last week. The Paris in Love star was just as funny, witty and transparent as she is in her TV series, giving fans at the event a glimpse into her passions, work, love and life with her new husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

TV Personality Retiring After 34-Year Hosting Run

The South Korean television host Song Hae has asked to step down as host of the Korean Broadcasting System's (KBS) National Singing Contest after 34 years, the broadcaster said. "Song Hae revealed that he wanted to leave National Singing Contest, a KBS staff member told Korea JoongAng Daily. "We are...
CELEBRITIES

