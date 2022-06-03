How To Use Peppermint Oil To Help With Dandruff

You may have come across the various uses of peppermint oil for your health. It is extracted from the peppermint plant — a hybrid of spearmint and watermint — which primarily grows in the Middle Eastern and European countries, according to WebMD . Peppermint has remarkable calming effects, thanks to its refreshing, sweet aroma that can help you forget your worries. Peppermint is either used topically as an oil or taken in the form of tea leaves or supplements.

This fragrant oil has numerous benefits for your overall physical and mental wellbeing. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Pain Research revealed that peppermint oil aromatherapy as a night-time massage, or through diffusion, can have immense therapeutic effects on relieving stress and anxiety while helping you sleep better. Peppermint is also beneficial for reducing digestive issues, such as bloating and pain. Similarly, it may be helpful for hair growth, but there is limited research on this topic (via MedicalNewsToday ).

How Can Peppermint Oil Be Used For Dandruff?

Since peppermint oil has incredible anti-microbial properties and a remarkable cooling effect, you may massage your scalp with it to relieve itchiness and get rid of dandruff , says Healthline . Keep in mind that just a few drops of peppermint oil when mixed with a carrier oil, such as coconut or castor, will do the trick. This is because it's highly potent, warns MedicalNewsToday . Make sure you wash it off thoroughly with water and cleanse the hair completely.

MedicalNewsToday also recommends using peppermint shampoos. They offer relaxation and a cooling effect on the scalp, which can ease severe inflammation. If your shampoo or conditioner lacks this ingredient, you can add a few drops of peppermint oil to the bottle and reap the same benefits.

If you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking some medications, you may want to first consult a doctor before using peppermint oil, as it may cause harmful allergic reactions (via WebMD ). Experts warn that excess peppermint oil exposure may result in acidity or nausea.

Read this next: 7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Better Skin