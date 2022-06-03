Suspect And Victim Identified In NW OKC Homicide

Authorities have identified the suspect and victim of a Thursday homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

The incident began just before noon Thursday when OCPD got a call of a shooting in the 8800 block of Northwest 115th Street.

Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Curtis Priest.

According to police, the incident began with an altercation between Priest and Donna Wong.

Wong then shot Priest during the incident and she remained on scene to be interviewed by authorities.

She was then arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the first degree.