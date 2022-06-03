ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

Where do I vote in Forrest County? Find your polling place for the June 7 primary election

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago

Voting precincts in Forrest County are divided by supervisors' districts. Some precincts and polling places have changed after recent redistricting maps were adopted.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Find your polling place in the list below:

District 1

Camp School , Hattiesburg Public School District Central Office, 301 Mamie St.

Dantzler , Dantzler Community Center, 27 Turkey Pine Drive

Dixie , Dixie Community Center, 790 Elks Lake Road

Hardy Street Center , Hardy Street Baptist Church Activity Center, 1610 Hardy St.

Sigler Center , W.U. Sigler Center, 315 Conti St.

Timberton , Pine Belt Family Y, 3719 U.S. 11 South

Westside , Community Bible Church, 1124 S. 28th Ave.

District 2

Eureka School , N.R. Burger Center, 305 East Sixth St.

Eatonville , North Forrest Recreation Center, 679 Eatonville Road

Glendale , Glendale Community Center, 451 Monroe Road

Hattiesburg Cultural Center , Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 Main St.

North Heights , Mississippi National Guard Armory, 6540 U.S. 49 North

Rawls Springs , Rawls Springs Community Center, 50 Rawls St.

Train Depot , Train Depot, 308 Newman St.

West Petal , 221 W. Fifth Ave., Petal

District 3

Barrontown-Macedonia , Barrontown-Macedonia Recreation Center, 610 Herrington Road, Petal

Leeville , Leeville Community Center, 516 Lynn Ray Road, Petal

Petal Civic Center, Petal Community Center, 712 S. Main St., Petal

Petal Masonic Lodge , Petal Masonic Lodge, 120 Cameron St., Petal

Sunrise , Sunrise Community Center, 388 Sunrise Road

District 4

Court Street , Court Street United Methodist Church, 609 Southern Ave.

Dixie Pine-Central , Palmers Crossing Community Center, 225 Tatum Road

Lillie Burney , Lillie Burney Elementary School, 901 Ida St.

McLaurin , McLaurin Community Center, 15 McLaurin Road

Rowan School , Rowan Center of Hattiesburg High School, 500 Martin Luther King Drive

Sheeplo , Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610, 139 Sheeplo Loop, Petal

District 5

Brooklyn , South Forrest Community Center, 2169 Carnes Road

Carnes , Carnes Voting Precinct Building, 1193 Carnes Road, Wiggins

Highland Park , Longleaf Trace Gateway, 2895 West Fourth St.

Maxie , Will Denton Community Center, 902 Old Highway 49 South, Wiggins

Pinecrest , OLLI-C. Peck House, 3601 Pearl St.

Richburg , Grace Temple Church, 1131 Richburg Road

Thames School , W.I. Thames Elementary School gym, 2900 Jamestown Road

West Hills , Hattiesburg Moose Lodge 1804, 308 West Hills Drive

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Where do I vote in Forrest County? Find your polling place for the June 7 primary election

