ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

These 10 states have the most affordable housing markets, report finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYgqA_0fzRXlQQ00

(NEXSTAR) — Home prices have been hot across the U.S. recently, but they aren’t high everywhere. In fact, some areas are far less expensive than the national average.

The national median home list price was $425,000 in April, according to Realtor.com, even as the housing market remains in a slowdown . Realtor.com found the median list price for a home in the most affordable state — West Virginia — isn’t even close to the national average.

Of the cheapest states, all have median home price tags below $300,000. They’re all primarily rural and without huge cities (with a few exceptions), the real estate website found. They haven’t “seen the typical boom-and-bust real estate cycles that coastal markets saw,” according to George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com .

Retail sales dropped more than 16 percent in April as coronavirus seized economy

Instead, these states are scattered through the Midwest and South.

West Virginia has the lowest median list price at $199,000, less than half that of the national average. This is the only state with a median price below $200,000, Realtor.com’s analysis found. The next most affordable state is Ohio with a median home price tag of $215,000.

Arkansas and Kansas are the only two other states with median prices below $250,000, coming in at $245,000 and $248,500, respectively. Ranking at the bottom of the list is Missouri at $270,000, which is still $155,000 cheaper than the national average.

Here are the 10 states Realtor.com found to have the cheapest housing markets, as well as their median home list prices, based on April’s data:

State Median List Price
West Virginia $199K
Ohio $215K
Arkansas $245K
Kansas $248.5K
Oklahoma $250K
Mississippi $258K
Michigan $259K
Indiana $260K
Kentucky $260K
Missouri $270K
States with the most affordable homes in the U.S. based on the latest data released in April 2022. (Realtor.com)

Cities in some of these states have even offered financial incentives for people to move to the area . Among those include Bentonville, Arkansas; Lincoln and Topeka, Kansas; Morgantown, West Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and West Lafayette, Indiana.

While the markets in these states are more affordable, they’re still competitive for buyers.

Realtors from West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi say buying a home isn’t necessarily easier in their states. The market is as hot as ever, with the demand up and listings getting multiple offers.

Here are the states where housing prices are rising fastest

It’s unclear whether relief will be coming anytime soon for home buyers in these states and throughout the country.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged down slightly this week, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain at decade-high levels. Higher borrowing rates appear to be slowing the housing market, a crucial sector of the economy.

In April, sales of both existing homes and new homes showed signs of faltering, worsened by sharply higher home prices and a shrunken supply of available properties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Talk show host Wendy Williams placed under court-ordered financial guardianship

(WGHP) — In her medical absence from “The Wendy Williams Show,” six-time Emmy-nominated talk show host Wendy Williams has been fighting to take back control of her bank accounts. The daytime talk show announced in October 2021 that Williams had experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. The show continued on without […]
CELEBRITIES
KOLR10 News

Snake leads to thousands losing power near Mountain View

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands in Howell County went without power Saturday morning, discovered to be the work of a snake. At around 10:40 a.m., 1,246 members in the Trask area between Willow Springs and Mountain View had reported losing power. During investigation by power crews, it was discovered a snake had made its way into […]
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Three inmates escape Barry County Jail, all subjects considered armed and dangerous

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail. Police are searching for Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Authorities said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. According to online court records Stephen was in jail for drug-related charges, […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
KOLR10 News

Trial set for man charged in 2021 mobile home park shooting

ROLLA, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park. Matthew Reeves, 32, faces felony charges in the death of Micheal Schmitt. Charges include first-degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and unlawful use of a weapon. The trial is […]
KOLR10 News

Closed Eastbound I-44 Exit Ramp to travel Westbound Chestnut Expy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The I-44 Eastbound exit ramp to travel Westbound on Chestnut Expressway will be closed until Wednesday, June 8, 2022. According to MoDOT, starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, the exit ramp will be closed to allow construction crews to replace the pavement on Chestnut Expressway. Travelers can turn right at […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Nexstar#Realtor Com
KOLR10 News

What you can do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Housing
KOLR10 News

National car show cruising into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Eastbound US-60 lanes to be reduced near Birch Tree

SIKESTON, Mo. – Eastbound US-60 in Shannon County will be reduced as the Missouri Department of Transportation perform shoulder repairs. The repairs will take place Thursday, June 9, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. located from County Road 641 to Close Street near Birch Tree, Missouri. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling […]
BIRCH TREE, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to get free donuts on National Donut Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friday, June 3, is National Donut Day and many stores are celebrating the day by offering customers free or discounted donuts. National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Aurora shooting leaves one injured, one arrested

AURORA, Mo.– One person has been hospitalized following a shooting at an Aurora motel on Friday, June 3. At about 5:07 p.m. Aurora-Marionville Police Department said they received a report of shots being fired at the Aurora Inn Motel. On arrival, officers found a victim who had been shot in the upper leg during an […]
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City auctions Celebration City items

BRANSON, Mo. – Organizers announced last month that several pieces of SDC and Celebration City memorabilia would be auctioned off to the public to clear out a warehouse. The auction includes vehicles, decor, prop and set pieces from both Celebration City and Silver Dollar City, neon signs, sound and production equipment, furniture, and costumes. Additionally, […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy