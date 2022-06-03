ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi, the Phillies announced on Friday morning.

The Phillies announced bench coach Rob Thomson will take over as interim manager for the remainder of the 2022 season, while coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also fired.

Girardi, 57, was hired by the Phillies in October of 2019 replacing Gabe Kapler. Girardi finished the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season 28-32 and then led the Phils to a mediocre 82-80 2021 season.

Before the 2022 season, Managing partner John Middleton spent over the MLB's luxury tax for the first time ever , signing big names Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to a long-term contracts, each worth about $20 million per season.

However, the Phillies underachieved out of the gate in 2022, falling to 22-29 after losing six of their last seven, including a three-game sweep on the road against the New York Mets.

Girardi finishes his tenure as Phillies manager with an overall record of 132-141.

