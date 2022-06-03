ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Northwestern Medicine to expand cancer center in Geneva

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0ppw_0fzRXUMx00

GENEVA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Northwestern Medicine’s Delnor Hospital in Geneva is expanding it’s Cancer Center.

The Cancer Center has not been modernized since it was built in 2012 and includes renovating 6,000 square feet of the existing center.

“Cancer treatment is more effective now than it has ever been, but new treatments require more space and resources," said Medical Director, Dr. Christopher George in a statement .

He said the expansion will allow for more “specialized clinics and new cancer therapies without asking patients to travel downtown.”

Construction is expected to be completed in two years. Patients will still be seen during construction.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Dr. Kevin Most: When could we see a universal COVID vaccine?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. To start things off Dr. Most gives an update on the COVID numbers around the state and how long should you should stay in quarantine if you catch the virus. Then Dr. Most talks about a potential universal COVID vaccine that is in the works and to wrap things up Dr. Most answers listener questions.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, IL
Local
Illinois Health
WSPY NEWS

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Naperville health club

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Naperville health club Sunday morning, according to Naperville police. It happened in the 3000 block of Route 59 just after eleven. Police are looking for the suspect. Police say the victim had confronted the suspect who was going through the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

A Morning of Introspection and Peace at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Bartlett, Illinois

Breathtaking Architecture Inspires Introspection at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Bartlett, Illinois. Disclosure: Thank you to Explore Elgin Area for hosting our visit. The breathtaking hand-carved marble and limestone BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir immediately captivates starting the minute you gaze upon the structure until the moment you feel the call to depart. Tucked a bit away in Bartlett, a visit to the Mandir should be soon on your list.
BARTLETT, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher George
wlip.com

Couple Assigned to Lake County Naval Base, Found Dead in Cook County

(Wheeling, IL) A couple assigned to the Great Lakes Naval base in North Chicago were discovered dead in Cook County. The unnamed man and woman were found dead in a vehicle just before 5 o’clock Sunday morning in Wheeling. Police say the pair were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship, and both died of apparent gunshot wounds. The subjects were both said to be part of the Navy assigned to Great Lakes, but neither lived on the North Chicago base. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Northwestern Medicine#Delnor Hospital#The Cancer Center
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Friends stage fundraiser for Garfield Ridge mom

A Garfield Ridge mom fighting lung cancer and a growing pile of medical bills is getting a boost from her friends, but more are needed to support a fundraiser coming this month. Della Benveniste, already living with rheumatoid arthritis, learned she has small-cell carcinoma in January. Since then, she has...
SUMMIT, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Colorful Cantigny Exhibit | Humanitarian Grants Awarded | Naperville SoulFest

A new exhibit at Cantigny Park in Wheaton is bringing a sampling of Mexican culture to the area. “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World” consists of nearly 50 sculptures, some standing up to 14 feet tall, created by six artists from Mexico City. They depict colorful creatures springing to life from the imagination of the artists. They’re made from wire skeletons covered with paper mache and layers of brightly colored paint. The works of art are scattered throughout Cantigny Park, and will be on display through October 30.
NAPERVILLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Technical Rescue Near Byron, Still Developing…

Details are minimal right now. We know several fire departments were responding to a technical rescue. It happened at/near Rodgers Quarry. Sounds like the address might be near Mill rd. 8503 N Barker Rd, Rogers Ready Mix & Materials. Several fire departments are en route to assist. UPDATE: A male...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cancer
CBS Chicago

Two men burned, hospitalized after falling on CTA tracks during fight on platform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a fight led ended with them both falling onto the tracks at the CTA Red Line station at 69th Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 32-year-old man was on the platform waiting for a train when an unknown man approached him and spit on him and started a fight. The man then punched the 32-year-old in the mouth. During the fight, both men fell on the train tracks. They continued the fight on the track. The victim was burned on his left leg and suffered abrasions to his mouth. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The attacker was severely electrocuted and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy