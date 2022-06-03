Northwestern Medicine to expand cancer center in Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Northwestern Medicine’s Delnor Hospital in Geneva is expanding it’s Cancer Center.

The Cancer Center has not been modernized since it was built in 2012 and includes renovating 6,000 square feet of the existing center.

“Cancer treatment is more effective now than it has ever been, but new treatments require more space and resources," said Medical Director, Dr. Christopher George in a statement .

He said the expansion will allow for more “specialized clinics and new cancer therapies without asking patients to travel downtown.”

Construction is expected to be completed in two years. Patients will still be seen during construction.

