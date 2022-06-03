ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit police seek suspect who shot, killed two men during argument

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are looking for a man who fatally shot two people during an argument in Detroit earlier this week.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Dejuan Gillum allegedly fired shots that killed two men -- ages 21 and 27 -- during an argument on Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. in the 14300 block of Crescent Dr.

After the shooting, police said he ran away and was last seen going north Evergreen.

He is described as a 30-year-old male, approximately 5’11” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Police consider him to be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or knows of his whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-Speak Up (1-800-773-2587). As always, those who contact Crime Stoppers will remain 100% and will not be required to speak to police or to testify in court.

To submit an anonymous tip online, visit this link .

#Detroit Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Wwj#Evergreen
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Deputies Investigate After Man Found Dead In Pontiac Parking Lot

(CBS DETROIT) — Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a Pontiac parking lot. Authorities were responding to calls of multiple shots fired at about 6 a.m. when they found the victim near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, The Detroit News reports. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot to death in Pontiac parking lot, 26 rounds fired

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County sheriff said at least 26 rounds were fired when a man was shot to death in a Pontiac gas station parking lot. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced an arrested on Monday, saying the suspect was taken into custody within three hours of the murder of the 45-year-old man. The body was found on pavement near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
WKHM

Detroit man charged after driving on beach, killing girl

A 23 year-old Detroit man faces charges, including open murder, after he drove onto a Detroit beach and hit two young girls, fatally injuring one of them. The incident happened on Memorial Day. The 23 year-old Alexander Armond Smith allegedly drove onto the beach along Bell Isle and struck two girls before driving off. One of the girls, who was 12 years old, died from her injuries. The other girl, a 16 year-old, was critically injured and remains hospitalized.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting where multiple people were struck early on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw around 2:30 a.m. where they found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
