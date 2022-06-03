Detroit police seek suspect who shot, killed two men during argument

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are looking for a man who fatally shot two people during an argument in Detroit earlier this week.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Dejuan Gillum allegedly fired shots that killed two men -- ages 21 and 27 -- during an argument on Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. in the 14300 block of Crescent Dr.

After the shooting, police said he ran away and was last seen going north Evergreen.

He is described as a 30-year-old male, approximately 5’11” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Police consider him to be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or knows of his whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-Speak Up (1-800-773-2587). As always, those who contact Crime Stoppers will remain 100% and will not be required to speak to police or to testify in court.

To submit an anonymous tip online, visit this link .