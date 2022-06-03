Post Malone’s 'Twelve Carat Toothache’ is here: Listen on Audacy

A new Post Malone era is finally upon us as we’re welcoming Twelve Carat Toothache with open arms.

Post Malone is fresh off the release of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache , his first since his standout 2019 record Hollywood’s Bleeding . Coming in at a total of 14 songs, Posty brought along some big names for the record including The Weeknd , Doja Cat , Roddy Ricch , Gunna , The Kid LAROI , and others.

It’s a brand new world for Post Malone as he’s set to accompany his new album with becoming a dad for the first time. Posty and his girlfriend broke the news back in early May as he revealed it’s been something he’s been training for ever since he was a kid.

"I'm pumped beyond belief," Post recently shared. "As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it."

