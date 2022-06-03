ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Post Malone’s 'Twelve Carat Toothache’ is here: Listen on Audacy

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2vB4_0fzRX7Oj00

A new Post Malone era is finally upon us as we’re welcoming Twelve Carat Toothache with open arms.

Listen to songs from Post Malone’s latest album Twelve Carat Toothache on Post Malone Radio , now on Audacy

Post Malone is fresh off the release of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache , his first since his standout 2019 record Hollywood’s Bleeding . Coming in at a total of 14 songs, Posty brought along some big names for the record including The Weeknd , Doja Cat , Roddy Ricch , Gunna , The Kid LAROI , and others.

Now, get ready to dive headfirst into the world of Twelve Carat Toothache . Listen to songs from Twelve Carat Toothache on Audacy’s Post Malone Radio , a station that features music from his new album, hits from throughout his career, and other artists similar to Post Malone.

Listen today on the Audacy App and get your weekend started the right way!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9W0I_0fzRX7Oj00
Photo credit Audacy

It’s a brand new world for Post Malone as he’s set to accompany his new album with becoming a dad for the first time. Posty and his girlfriend broke the news back in early May as he revealed it’s been something he’s been training for ever since he was a kid.

"I'm pumped beyond belief," Post recently shared. "As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it."

Whether you’re celebrating the news of his first child or the arrival of his brand new album, be sure to turn up Audacy’s Post Malone Radio !

