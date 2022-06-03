Furry Friends: Sam

EDMOND (KOKH) — A music professor who has been traveling Route 66 for almost a year, getting inspiration to compose new work, made a stop today in Edmond. Doctor Nolan Stolz is composing an orchestra symphony inspired by Route 66, and he told Fox 25 that he has been on the road for about 200 days now and has only been home for about two weeks since his journey began in July of 2021.

