LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces traffic restrictions on State Road 158 over Salt Creek near Bedford. Beginning on or around Monday, June 13, traffic will be restricted on the SR 158 bridge over Salt Creek. This restriction is located between State Road 450 and Jefferson Street. Restrictions are for bridge construction. During this time, an 11ft width restriction will be in place. During construction, alternate lanes will be used for traffic as work progresses.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO