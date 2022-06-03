This week's new music on Audacy All New: Panic! at the Disco, Gucci Mane, Post Malone, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.
LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New
Audacy All New offers all of the new releases for each week, in one place. Updated every Friday, you won’t miss out on the new music you need to hear to stay up-to-date.
Press play for the latest from Panic! at the Disco , Vance Joy , Post Malone , 070 Shake , Jungle , MUSE , Tedeschi Trucks Band , Maggie Rogers , Kid Bloom , Gucci Mane , Phoenix , and more this week on Audacy All New.
New this week (June 3):
I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone
Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol - Post Malone
Wasting Angels - Post Malone
History - 070 Shake
Come Back Home - 070 Shake
All The Good Times - Angel Olsen
Big Time - Angel Olsen
CANDYMAN - Sub-urban
UH OH! - Sub-urban
DANCE FOREVER - Todrick Hall
CALL YOU - Todrick Hall
Proven - Nia Sultana
Bigger Dreams - Nia Sultana
GOOD TIMES - Jungle
PROBLEMZ - Jungle
Don't Tempt Me - Sophia Scott
Leather Skirt - Sophia Scott
All My Love Is Coming Back To Me - S.G. Goodman
Work Until I Die - S.G. Goodman
Like I Never Left - Kid Bloom
Have U Seen Her - Kid Bloom
i feel everything - Amelia Moore
moves - Amelia Moore
Follow Your Heart - Michael Franti
Better - Michael Franti
Fall Apart World - Mary Gauthier
Amsterdam - Mary Gauthier
Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Am The Moon - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco
Nerve Flip - Red Hot Chili Peppers
How Do You Love Somebody - Why Don't We
Will Of The People - Muse
Distraction - Polo G
Every Side Of You - Vance Joy
Want Want - Maggie Rogers
Mrs. Davis - Gucci Mane
Alpha Zulu - Phoenix
Underlands - Andrew Bird
Tattoos - Reneé Rapp
blur - Johnny Orlando
More Than Friends - The Group Fire
multigrain - Audrey Nuna
Disco Maghreb - DJ Snake
Paranoid - Lil Tracy
Hear About a Girl - Dalton Dover
14 - Clinton Kane
Daylight - Vory
You Got The Silver - Cat Power
Bleed It - Logic
Mind Yo Business - Lakeyah
A Song Can't Fix Everything (feat. Paul Cauthen) - Sunny Sweeney
Walkin (Key Glock remix) - Denzel Curry
Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 0