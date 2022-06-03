ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

This week's new music on Audacy All New: Panic! at the Disco, Gucci Mane, Post Malone, and more

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msjc6_0fzRWM5e00

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New

Audacy All New offers all of the new releases for each week, in one place. Updated every Friday, you won’t miss out on the new music you need to hear to stay up-to-date.

Press play for the latest from Panic! at the Disco , Vance Joy , Post Malone , 070 Shake , Jungle , MUSE , Tedeschi Trucks Band , Maggie Rogers , Kid Bloom , Gucci Mane , Phoenix , and more this week on Audacy All New.

New this week (June 3):

I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone
Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol - Post Malone
Wasting Angels - Post Malone
History - 070 Shake
Come Back Home - 070 Shake
All The Good Times - Angel Olsen
Big Time - Angel Olsen
CANDYMAN - Sub-urban
UH OH! - Sub-urban
DANCE FOREVER - Todrick Hall
CALL YOU - Todrick Hall
Proven - Nia Sultana
Bigger Dreams - Nia Sultana
GOOD TIMES - Jungle
PROBLEMZ - Jungle
Don't Tempt Me - Sophia Scott
Leather Skirt - Sophia Scott
All My Love Is Coming Back To Me - S.G. Goodman
Work Until I Die - S.G. Goodman
Like I Never Left - Kid Bloom
Have U Seen Her - Kid Bloom
i feel everything - Amelia Moore
moves - Amelia Moore
Follow Your Heart - Michael Franti
Better - Michael Franti
Fall Apart World - Mary Gauthier
Amsterdam - Mary Gauthier
Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Am The Moon - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco
Nerve Flip - Red Hot Chili Peppers
How Do You Love Somebody - Why Don't We
Will Of The People - Muse
Distraction - Polo G
Every Side Of You - Vance Joy
Want Want - Maggie Rogers
Mrs. Davis - Gucci Mane
Alpha Zulu - Phoenix
Underlands - Andrew Bird
Tattoos - Reneé Rapp
blur - Johnny Orlando
More Than Friends - The Group Fire
multigrain - Audrey Nuna
Disco Maghreb - DJ Snake
Paranoid - Lil Tracy
Hear About a Girl - Dalton Dover
14 - Clinton Kane
Daylight - Vory
You Got The Silver - Cat Power
Bleed It - Logic
Mind Yo Business - Lakeyah
A Song Can't Fix Everything (feat. Paul Cauthen) - Sunny Sweeney
Walkin (Key Glock remix) - Denzel Curry

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for latest single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared an official music video for her latest single ‘Plan B’, which she released in April. The clip, which dropped today (June 3), was directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. In it, we see the rapper dancing against a deep black background, sporting various Mugler pieces.
MUSIC
Vibe

Pharrell Announces New Music Collaboration With Tyler, The Creator And 21 Savage

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams has been anything but quiet in 2022. Instead, Skateboard P has been keeping his sword sharp, crafting beats for some of the biggest names in the game like Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and newcomer, Jack Harlow. And with his latest Instagram post, the N.E.R.D frontman tends to continue his ambitious production streak. Taking to the photo-based social media earlier this week, Pharrell announced he’ll be dropping a new song featuring Tyler, The Creator, and 21 Savage on June 10. The newly announced track titled “CASH IN CASH OUT” will mark the first...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vance Joy
Person
Johnny Orlando
Person
Post Malone
Person
Todrick Hall
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Maggie Rogers
UPI News

Post Malone returns with new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'

June 3 (UPI) -- Post Malone is back with new music. The 26-year-old singer and rapper released the album Twelve Carat Toothache on Friday. Twelve Carat Toothache is Malone's fourth album and his first since Hollywood's Bleeding, released in 2019. The new album features the singles "One Right Now" with...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Rapper Lil Keed Dead at 24

Rapper Lil Keed, a rising star from Atlanta and member of Young Thug's controversial YSL label, is dead ... according to his reps and family members. His brother, Lil Gotit, said, "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."
ATLANTA, GA
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disco#Tattoos#New Country#Tedeschi Trucks Band
Variety

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Click here to read the full article. Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more details regarding Orr’s death. Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote....
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Wiz Khalifa Is A Jack Of All Trades In “Ready For Love” Video With Girl Talk

Click here to read the full article. Wiz Khalifa has always been a man of musical talent, dabbling in both singing and rapping. In his latest offering, the artist puts his other raw talents on full display. Wiz stars in the shimmery visual for “Ready For Love,” the latest single from Full Court Press—the collaborative album from Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk. In the Andy Kroeger-directed video, the Pittsburg-bred artist makes his best Michael Jackson impression, breaks a cinder block with his bare fist, and even helps hatch dinosaur eggs. The groovy track unapologetically leans into the...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T Credits Pharrell With Kickstarting His Career: ‘You Taught Me Everything’

Los Angeles, CA – It was a family affair at Pusha T’s show at the Novo in Los Angeles for his Its Almost Dry Tour on Saturday night (June 4). In a clip captured by DROPSMEDIA, the G.O.O.D. Music president welcomed his longtime collaborator and mentor Pharrell Williams to the stage and praised the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning producer for his guidance throughout his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy