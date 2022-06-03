This week's new music on Audacy All New: Panic! at the Disco, Gucci Mane, Post Malone, and more

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New

Audacy All New offers all of the new releases for each week, in one place. Updated every Friday, you won’t miss out on the new music you need to hear to stay up-to-date.

Press play for the latest from Panic! at the Disco , Vance Joy , Post Malone , 070 Shake , Jungle , MUSE , Tedeschi Trucks Band , Maggie Rogers , Kid Bloom , Gucci Mane , Phoenix , and more this week on Audacy All New.

New this week (June 3):

I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone

Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol - Post Malone

Wasting Angels - Post Malone

History - 070 Shake

Come Back Home - 070 Shake

All The Good Times - Angel Olsen

Big Time - Angel Olsen

CANDYMAN - Sub-urban

UH OH! - Sub-urban

DANCE FOREVER - Todrick Hall

CALL YOU - Todrick Hall

Proven - Nia Sultana

Bigger Dreams - Nia Sultana

GOOD TIMES - Jungle

PROBLEMZ - Jungle

Don't Tempt Me - Sophia Scott

Leather Skirt - Sophia Scott

All My Love Is Coming Back To Me - S.G. Goodman

Work Until I Die - S.G. Goodman

Like I Never Left - Kid Bloom

Have U Seen Her - Kid Bloom

i feel everything - Amelia Moore

moves - Amelia Moore

Follow Your Heart - Michael Franti

Better - Michael Franti

Fall Apart World - Mary Gauthier

Amsterdam - Mary Gauthier

Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band

I Am The Moon - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco

Nerve Flip - Red Hot Chili Peppers

How Do You Love Somebody - Why Don't We

Will Of The People - Muse

Distraction - Polo G

Every Side Of You - Vance Joy

Want Want - Maggie Rogers

Mrs. Davis - Gucci Mane

Alpha Zulu - Phoenix

Underlands - Andrew Bird

Tattoos - Reneé Rapp

blur - Johnny Orlando

More Than Friends - The Group Fire

multigrain - Audrey Nuna

Disco Maghreb - DJ Snake

Paranoid - Lil Tracy

Hear About a Girl - Dalton Dover

14 - Clinton Kane

Daylight - Vory

You Got The Silver - Cat Power

Bleed It - Logic

Mind Yo Business - Lakeyah

A Song Can't Fix Everything (feat. Paul Cauthen) - Sunny Sweeney

Walkin (Key Glock remix) - Denzel Curry

