ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Jon Rahm Nearly Hits Woman With Club After Outburst At Memorial, Apologizes

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Rahm almost took out a female member of the broadcast team after tossing his club in frustration at the Memorial Tournament on Friday ... leaving the golf star apologizing profusely. The incident happened after the Spanish pro hit an approach...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 20

Carole Campbell
2d ago

Sorry but out of control behavior has become too common once it was accepted some years ago. Dropping your club from anger is one thing but throwing it, you are influencing young people on appropriate behavior but instead exhibiting bad behavior. Fine, no, he should have had an immediate DISQUALIFICATION.

Reply(1)
23
Kenneth Porter
3d ago

wow after he hit page Steele earlier this week .....half to question the words pro golfer

Reply(1)
12
just me
2d ago

why do they need microphones out on the greens anyway? We don't need to hear private conversations.

Reply
5
Related
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy's Comment About Nick Faldo Goes Viral: Fans React

Rory McIlroy doesn't want to get involved in the drama surrounding Nick Faldo. During coverage of the Memorial Tournament on Saturday, McIlroy didn't have much to say about Faldo when asked about the situation by Colt Knost. Knost: "Say something really insulting about Nick [Faldo]." McIlroy: "I don’t have to,...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Am I an idiot? Yes" Memorial leader Billy Horschel on his caddie

Players and their caddies have interesting relationships. Just ask 54-hole Memorial leader Billy Horschel. Horschel, 35, carded a superb bogey-free 65 on Saturday at Muirfield Village to forge a five-shot lead at Jack's place. He went 44 straight holes without a bogey as he climbed from joint fourth on the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm hits full-on SHANK at Memorial Tournament, jokes with Justin Thomas

World No.2 Jon Rahm hit a shot that every single golfer on the planet has nightmares about during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Rahm was 1-under-par in the middle of the 2nd fairway on his 11th hole of the day and he hit a clean, full-on shank that shot out at a right angle.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dublin, OH
Dublin, OH
Sports
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick's Outfit Went Viral Last Week

Danica Patrick was on the call for the iconic Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. While the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was praised for her broadcasting performance, fans also had some fun with her outfit. Many thought that the former racing star looked like a certain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

More Details Emerge From Death Of Former PGA Tour Winner

Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant died in a car crash Tuesday at 59 years old. According to TMZ Sports and WFLA Ch. 8 in Tampa, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said a pickup truck slammed into the back of Bryant's Volkswagen SUV while he was stopped for construction work. Police found Bryant unresponsive at the scene. His wife Donna, who was also in the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, was taken to the hospital with "minor injuries."
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Chaney
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal continues to make history. On Sunday, Nadal captured yet another French Open title, increasing his career Grand Slams number to 22, extending his lead on the all-time list. Nadal is now 14-0 in French Open finals. The Nadal household will certainly be celebrating in a big...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Memorial Tournament#Spanish
Golf.com

Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo disagree — over a key piece of course management

Nick Faldo says you should. (And he says he was told to do so by Ben Hogan.) Jack Nicklaus says you shouldn’t. Whom to trust over whether or not you should aim your ball at trouble? Good question. Faldo’s a six-time major champ; Nicklaus an 18-timer (and Hogan won nine). Ultimately, the decision likely comes down to some combination of personal preference, risk management and situation. But the back-and-forth between Faldo and Nicklaus, during CBS’ broadcast of Saturday’s third round of the Memorial, may persuade.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Phil Mickelson and Fowler commit to LIV Golf Invitational Series

Both Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler have decided to commit their futures to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Golf Channel have reported. According to the golf reporter Rich Lerner, both Lefty and Fowler will "imminently" be heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series which is due to kick off this Thursday at Centurion Club in St Albans.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"A hypocrite!" LIV Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman blasts Jack Nicklaus

Greg Norman has described legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus as a "hypocrite" ahead of a huge week in golf. LIV Golf Investments CEO Norman, 72, has claimed that Nicklaus was in favour of the Saudi-backed league having previously voiced his support for the venture. The Golden Bear previously said that he...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Photos

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckles Boxing fighter Paige VanZant knows how to build a social media audience. VanZant has amassed more than 3 million followers on her Instagram account. Earlier this summer, Paige shared some racy photos of herself on vacation. "Bonnie and Clyde," she wrote. VanZant, who's getting...
UFC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Appearance

Danica Patrick's appearance went viral at the Indy 500 over Memorial Day Weekend. The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver was on hand for the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Patrick, who previously raced IndyCar and NASCAR, was a part of NBC's coverage. Patrick was praised for her coverage of...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy