Santa Fe Family Life Center

Did you know one of the most dangerous places for a child could be in their own backyard?. Ramona Johnson with Rainbow Fleet is here to help us create a safe backyard play area for our children. Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral is located at 1105 NW 45th...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Philharmonic and Peter Markes Music will be performing a free concert at Scissortail Park on June 12. The concert will feature the OKC Philharmonic, under the direction of Alexander Mickelthwate, and guest Peter Markes, will perform a free concert at Scissortail Park on Sunday, June 12, on the Love's Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Community and love were felt by all at the Pride on 39th Festival!. Each year the LGBTQ community puts on this event to help educate and unite OKC. Organizers expect thousands from all over to attend. Pride on 39th started in 1988 at the height of...
PIEDMONT, Okla. (KOKH) — A student was walking home from Summer Pride on Monday in Piedmont when they were approached by an individual in a silver/gray passenger van who asked them to get in the vehicle. Piedmont Public Schools sent out a release to the district, saying the incident...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Gun safety advocates held their annual "Wear Orange" event on Saturday to raise awareness about gun violence and help out the community. Wearing the color orange, as a symbolic color of gun safety. The event included a day of community service where volunteers planted flowers, filled...
EDMOND (KOKH) — A music professor who has been traveling Route 66 for almost a year, getting inspiration to compose new work, made a stop today in Edmond. Doctor Nolan Stolz is composing an orchestra symphony inspired by Route 66, and he told Fox 25 that he has been on the road for about 200 days now and has only been home for about two weeks since his journey began in July of 2021.
For Mental Health Monday, NAMI Oklahoma is speaking out after recent mass shootings across the country. Executive Director of NAMI Oklahoma, Lorna Palmer, and Shar Dae Lewis with Red Rock Behavioral Health Services share more information and resources to help with these troubling times. Reach out to your health insurance,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Heart Walk returned on Saturday, uniting the community for better health, a fun experience and an opportunity to help save lives. Activities featured a “heart healthy” walk, interactive health fair, vendor expo and live entertainment. Nationwide heart disease and stroke are...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police officers are looking for two women who they say stole over $3,000 in fragrances from Ulta. Police say the pair walked out of Ulta near Memorial and Penn without paying for over $3,000 worth of perfume fragrances. While the two women have masks on, police say the photos are still pretty good and helpful in the case.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – David Ware's execution date has been set for Aug. 10, according to a death warrant obtained Monday by NewsChannel 8. The judge signed the death warrant last month. Ware was sentenced to death in the murder of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. Ware was also...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funerals have been set for each of the four victims of the St. Francis shooting. Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love were all killed by a gunman who was targeting Phillips. The gunman also killed himself. Funeral services for Dr....
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — Basketball season is not over in Oklahoma. Though the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t make the playoffs, another team did. The Potawatomi Fire is going to its first playoffs ever, and this is the first year they started playing. Learn more about their season by...
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — The Warr Acres Police Department needs help finding a missing man. Police said 59-year-old Reginald Frazier has been missing since May 18. He usually walks with a cane and police believe he doesn't have his medication with him. If you see him or know...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are currently investigating the 33rd homicide of 2022 that occurred Sunday night. According to police, they responded to a shooting Sunday evening around 7 p.m. in the 11,000 block of Paradise In Dr. Police say upon arrival at the scene, they found...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — You want to travel but inflation is cramping your style. The right plan could help you reach your travel goals without putting your finances in jeopardy. The main tip coming out of a new study is so simple, but some people have a hard time sticking to it.
A Logan County man was arrested after police said he falsely reported a crime. Police said the ordeal dates back to March. Police said Jason Ray Moorman of Coyle called them on March 5 and told them someone had stolen his truck and he was stuck at the Love's on 122nd and I-35.
NEWCASTLE (KOKH) - In Newcastle, a bulldog was found with chemical burns on her body. A good Samaritan found her in a dumpster behind a popular club and stepped in to help. The dog was taken to an emergency vet, where they found additional injuries. She had broken leg, hips...
