Chesapeake, VA

10,000 doses of fentanyl seized during Chesapeake traffic stop

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) – Several law enforcement agencies collaborated in an effort that led to the seizure of approximately 10,000 dosage units of fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, and investigation revealed the fentanyl was being transported to their county for distribution. It was seized during a traffic stop in Chesapeake on June 2, 2022. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Jamaal Dance, of Elizabeth City, was arrested at the scene on a felony count of possession with intent to sell, deliver, distribute etc. He remains in jail in Chesapeake with no bond.

Jamaal Edward Dance (Photo provided by the Pasquotank Co. Sheriff’s Office)
DEA warns of increase in mass overdose events involving fentanyl

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at Dance’s home, where the sheriff’s office reports numerous items were seized, including two loaded firearms (AR style rifle and .40 caliber handgun) and $995.

The Elizabeth City Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Chesapeake Police and Virginia Beach Police assisted in this case, which will now be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

220-plus pounds of marijuana seized at Norfolk grocery store

Depending on their findings, Dance could face additional state and/or federal charges.

