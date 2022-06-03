ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

McDonalds has a15-year option to buy back their Russian locations

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McDonald’s made the decision to leave Russia. However, the company has been given the option to buy back...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Food Drink#Russian#Mcdonald
Joel Eisenberg

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.
deseret.com

I tried Arby’s new burger. Here’s how it went

On Monday, Arby’s announced that it would be serving a wagyu burger for a limited time — the first time in company history that it has served a burger. The fast-food chain claimed that it is the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet.”. On the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FingerLakes1.com

Burger King: Three new sandwiches?

Fast-food chains are always changing their menus to one-up competitors. Burger King is now testing three new sandwiches. With summer apporting a lot of food chains are hyping up their menus with new exciting products. Burger King is no stranger to that, the company is testing out three new sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
TheDailyBeast

McDonald’s Employees Intentionally Served a Muslim Woman Bacon, Complaint Alleges

A Muslim woman is accusing McDonald’s employees of discrimination after they intentionally stuffed her child’s fish sandwich full of bacon, according to the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which is filing a complaint against the restaurant on her behalf. The complaint specifies that Ghadir Alahmar explicitly ordered a plain fish sandwich, yet employees added three to four strips of bacon—significantly more than is typically ordered when a customer asks for it—and then charged her for the pork she did not order. CAIR explained in a press release that Alahmar “is visibly Muslim, as she wears a hijab, or Islamic headscarf, and abaya, a long Islamic dress.” It is, according to the complaint and press release, considered common knowledge that Islam prohibits eating pork. Alahmar issued a statement in which she said, “McDonald’s made my children and me feel unwanted and worthless.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

McDonald's, Wendy's ramp up breakfast deals as workers return to office

As more employees return to the office — and their daily commutes — fast-food chains are ramping up promotions and loyalty programs in a move to make fast-food breakfast a part of workers’ morning routines. “Breakfast is the most profitable part of the day,” said Lauren Silberman,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Starbucks Copying Chick-Fil-A's Drive-Thru Concept?

In the world of fast food, you may start to notice that some things appear more or less the same. If a fast food company releases a popular menu item, then you can bet that everyone from McDonald's to Wendy's will jump on board with their own take on the same menu item. This isn't to say that this is stealing or bad marketing. Trying to replicate the success of another company isn't anything new in the world of fast food. After all, if it worked for the other guys, it could work for them!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nestle Toll House's Cafe By Chip Is Shutting Off Its Ovens

So much for getting Toll House cookies while out and about at the mall. According to a press release, on May 25, Crest Foods agreed to sell its franchise chain Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip to FAT Brands, a company famous for owning Johnny Rockets and Fatburger. The decision will result in the closure of all 85 dessert cafes around the U.S.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Muslim woman claims McDonalds deliberately gave her bacon

A complaint has been filed against a McDonald’s restaurant in Massachusetts for allegedly stuffing a fish sandwich with bacon while serving a Muslim woman.The Massachusetts body of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MA) said in a statement on Wednesday that a complaint had been filed against the McDonald’s with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD).The complaint stated that employees at a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicopee added three to four strips of bacon to a fish sandwich ordered by Ghadir Alahmar for her 7-year-old twin sons when she visited the outlet on 29 June.The statement added that Ms Alahmar, who...
CHICOPEE, MA
The Associated Press

McDonald’s finds a buyer for Russian restaurants

McDonald’s has begun the process of selling its restaurants in Russia after more than 30 years in the country. The Chicago burger giant said Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy McDonald’s 850 Russian restaurants and operate them under a new name. McDonald’s didn’t disclose the sale price.
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

80K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy