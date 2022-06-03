ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control. In an address to the...

kdwn.com

Comments / 8

it's just me yall
3d ago

make it impossible for these Democrat backed attackers...Maybe stop funding the Democrats all together and lets see how much gun violence disappears!!

Reply
5
Mary
3d ago

And the doctor in the delivery room asked the nurse;’ is it a boy or girl? The nurse replied’ you’ll have to ask the teachers

Reply(1)
6
ReelPatriot
3d ago

Yeah ,if your 5 years old you can choose your gender , but you must be 21 to buy a rifle

Reply
4
Related
fernleyreporter.com

‘Soft judiciary,’ criminal-reform legislation hurt police efforts to fight crime, gubernatorial candidate Lombardo says

A “soft judiciary” system in Nevada and the Legislature’s sweeping criminal reform legislation of 2021 are hampering efforts to fight crime, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday on Nevada Newsmakers. Lombardo, the front-running Republican candidate for governor, told host Sam Shad that the Legislature’s criminal reform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Poll: Lombardo, Laxalt win primaries easily; Cortez Masto best-liked politician

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a comfortable lead in the Nevada Republican gubernatorial primary as does Adam Laxalt in the Republican senate primary, according to a poll released last week by the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Election Survey Project. The poll got about 1,100...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Clark County, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Elections
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Nevada Government
Daily Montanan

Lessons from years of reducing violence

NAMI Montana serves Montanans who live with serious mental health conditions and their families.  99.99% of the cases that we work with do not involve violence.  But it is enough of a recurring issue for our organization that we have a specific procedure we recommend for families who have a loved one threatening violence, and […] The post Lessons from years of reducing violence appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Nevada will divest $89M in firearms company investments

Nevada will divest investments valued at $89 million in companies that profit from the manufacture or sale of assault-style weapons, state treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday. The decision adds the state to the list of those that have exempted firearm businesses from their portfolios in recent years. Connecticut, Rhode Island...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
8 News Now

Voters raise questions about mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting is underway for the June 14 primary election but some voters still have questions about the mail-in ballots, including why they haven’t received one yet. Sandra Cosgrove with Vote Nevada, a non-partisan organization that helps voters, said it has received calls from voters asking about their mail-in ballots. “They […]
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Violence#Gun Laws#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ap
news3lv.com

Combating racism and discrimination: A community town hall

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A powerful conversation between UNLV students and Las Vegas leaders about combatting racism and discrimination. The town hall took place at the campus student union Friday evening. The purpose of the event was to educate the community about intolerance, xenophobia, and anti-Asian sentiment. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada to divest up to $89M in gun stocks

Nevada’s treasurer, who oversees a $49 billion investment portfolio, announced plans Thursday to divest from companies that manufacture or sell assault-style weapons. The policy change has the potential to affect roughly $89 million in assets, according to the Treasurer’s Office. State financial managers said they are working on identifying all public companies that manufacture or sell assault-style weapons.
NEVADA STATE
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Las Vegas--do you own a home here?

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows. This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
8newsnow.com

Early voting continues in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Primary elections are quickly approaching in Nevada, but this weekend locals across the valley took advantage of early voting. The Centennial Center Boulevard voting site opens at 9 a.m and will be open until Friday, June 10. The turnout on Sunday has been steady, with people...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Expert urges officials ‘do the math’ on development

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Infill. It’s a dirty word among Southern Nevada developers who have raced for decades to sate demand for housing by building master-planned communities along the perimeter of the valley, even as parcels in the core stand vacant for decades. “I’ve been here my entire life and every time that we build, we always think about […] The post Expert urges officials ‘do the math’ on development appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy