Body Found At Death Valley National Park

A body was located in a remote section of Death Valley National Park on Wednesday (June 1), National Park Service officials confirmed in a news release .

John McCarry , 69, of Long Beach, was found dead weeks after having last made contact with a family member via text message on May 15 stating that he was heading to the national park.

Authorities conducted a two-day search through air and ground after finding McCarry's car at the park and foul play isn't suspected in relation to his death, the news release confirmed.

"The Long Beach Police Department issued a public information bulletin on May 26," the National Park Service wrote in its news release. "Park rangers located McCarry’s vehicle on Lake Hill Road in Panamint Valley on May 31.

"After two days of air and ground searches by National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management rangers, California Highway Patrol’s A-81 airplane, and U.S. Navy’s VX-31 SAR helicopter, his body was found about a quarter mile from his vehicle on the afternoon of June 1."

Death Valley National Park -- located east of the Sierra Nevada mountains along the border between California and Nevada -- is the hottest, driest and lowest national park in the United States located "below-sea-level basin, steady drought and record summer heat make Death Valley a land of extremes," according to the National Park Service .